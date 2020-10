But just because you develop any of these symptoms, it doesn’t necessarily mean that you have the infection.

Tiredness, for example, is very common, and is actually one of the most common reasons for visiting the local GP.

It could be caused by simply not getting enough sleep, or a change to your exercise routine.

If you do have any of these coronavirus signs, and subsequently develop any of the ‘classic’ three symptoms, you should self-isolate at home.

