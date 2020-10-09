The 2p a day supplements you should take to avoid dry skin in winter

Eczema is a long-term condition that causes the skin to become dry, itchy, red and cracked, according to the NHS. But, regularly taking vitamin D supplements could be the key to relieving your eczema symptoms, it’s been claimed.

Eczema is a very common condition that tends to come and go, dependent on the weather, and the health of your skin.

Young children are most at risk of developing eczema symptoms, but it could also develop in later life.

If you have eczema, your symptoms can vary between small patches of dry skin, to widespread, inflamed areas of cracked skin.

But you could protect against eczema symptoms by taking vitamin D supplements, it’s been revealed.

