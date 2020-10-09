Home Lifestyle The 2p a day supplements you should take to avoid dry skin...
The 2p a day supplements you should take to avoid dry skin in winter

Eczema is a long-term condition that causes the skin to become dry, itchy, red and cracked, according to the NHS. But, regularly taking vitamin D supplements could be the key to relieving your eczema symptoms, it’s been claimed.

Eczema is a very common condition that tends to come and go, dependent on the weather, and the health of your skin.

Young children are most at risk of developing eczema symptoms, but it could also develop in later life.

If you have eczema, your symptoms can vary between small patches of dry skin, to widespread, inflamed areas of cracked skin.

But you could protect against eczema symptoms by taking vitamin D supplements, it’s been revealed.

Best supplements for dry skin: Prevent eczema symptoms with vitamin D in your diet (Image: GETTY Images)

Vitamin D plays a crucial role in the “skin immune system”, according to medical website Healthline.

The vitamin also contributes to new skin growth, while improving the skin’s natural barrier, it said.

People with the lowest levels of vitamin D are most at risk of skin conditions, including eczema and psoriasis.

In the winter, it’s recommended that everyone takes a 10mcg supplement of vitamin D each day.

“Research shows that low levels of vitamin D may increase the chances of dry skin,” said the medical website.

“Vitamin D is a fat-soluble vitamin that’s critical for many aspects of health, including the health of your skin.

“Vitamin D plays an integral role in skin barrier function and skin cell growth, as well as maintaining the skin immune system, which acts as a first line of defense against harmful pathogens.

“A large percentage of the population is deficient in vitamin D, and given that the nutrient is essential for skin hydration, supplementing with it may help combat dry skin.”

Best supplements for dry skin: Speak to a doctor for advice on the best prescription medications (Image: GETTY Images)

You could also lower your risk of dry skin by taking vitamin C supplements, it added.

Vitamin C works as a powerful antioxidant which helps the body to produce collagen.

Adding more vitamin C to your diet lowers your risk of losing excess water in the skin.

Skin moisture is absolutely crucial to avoid a number of dry skin conditions.

There isn’t a specific cure for eczema, but some eczema treatments may help to reduce the itchy signs of eczema at home.

Emollients and creams could be found at your local pharmacy to treat dry skin.

Keeping nails short and wearing light clothing over affected areas could help to reduce damage from habitual scratching.

Speak to a pharmacist if you’re worried about the signs of eczema, or for advice on the best over-the-counter eczema treatments.

