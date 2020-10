Despite chats on Skype, FaceTime, and sharing her driver’s license with him, Ramon did not want to believe Paola was a lie. Every time Loyda came clean, Ramon would get so upset and beg her for it to be a joke that she’d backpedal and confirm that she was just joking and was Paola’s cousin. Loyda believed that, on some level, Ramon knew she was Paola all along, so it was wrong of him to play dumb when the confrontation happened.

