Home Gaming The 99% Invisible City has a surprising amount to say about games
Gaming

The 99% Invisible City has a surprising amount to say about games

0

The 99% Invisible City, a new book by Roman Mars and Kurt Kohlstedt et al, belongs on the shelf next to Geoff Manaugh’s electrifying A Burglar’s Guide to the City. They’re very different sizes, so hang onto something because it’s going to look weird, but don’t sweat it too much: a bookshelf should be a jumble, a skyline.

This one won’t spend long on the shelf anyway. Normally I would review a book after I’ve finished reading it, but I want this one to last, and I refuse to read it front-to-back in the first place. The 99% Invisible City is a book to have close to hand whenever there is reclining and musing to be done. Keep it by a sofa or a Strandmon.

99% Invisible is one of those podcasts that feels like it has always been there. Whenever it turns out that, astonishingly, I know something interesting, it’s always because of this playful and curious series about design and urbanism. Did you know New York is almost without alleyways? Did you know most neon tube lighting is shaped by hand? Did you know about that weird place in Washington State that you can only get to via Canada and which is meant to be where witness protection people get sent? All of this is down to 99% Invisible.

It’s a podcast that feels a bit like a club – I suspect that Roman Mars, the creator, fosters this feeling on purpose. What a club! Stories and fascinating information zinging back and forth every week. Now the club has its own book, a lovely hardback you could confidently use to stun an intruder, or to wedge open an unhelpful Norman Door. (The 99% Invisible City belongs on the same shelf as The Design of Everyday Things too, obv.) I loved this book before I even opened it. The onion-layer heft. The black, white and yellow colour scheme. The promise of treats.

Inside, the city and its design are approached from all angles, laid out in large headings like Inconspicuous and Conspicuous and Infrastructure and Architecture, and sliced and diced further into things like Ubiquitous, Signage, and Interventions. The joy of listening to the podcast is you never quite know where you’re going to be taken next. That’s why I think you should resist the urge to go front-to-back here. Fan, ruffle, and then leap in.

Just now I read a proper horror story about revolving doors, and then a thing about the first proper locks and the competition to crack them, and another thing about fire escapes which reminded me how useless they are for many people with disabilities. That’s the pleasure of dipping in – you visit one page and then you read a cluster of little pieces all on the same topic. And then you move elsewhere. It’s like subway hopping between neighborhoods.

Most of the little essays here are like this: perfect for five minutes. But then five minutes becomes ten, twenty and you’re giddy and wonderfully lost. Don’t read this if you’re properly subway hopping, I think: lots of missed stops.

71q7Qrwro8L

Talking of missing things, I’ve listened to the podcast for years, but it was only as I’ve been reading the book that I think I’ve finally understood why the work of this team who look at design and architecture and the world around us, why this work they do feels so relevant for someone who spends their days playing video games. The subtitle for the book talks about the “hidden world of everyday design”, and I’ve realised, I think, that if you play games a lot, inside the games you play, a lot of these everyday things aren’t very hidden anymore.

Interesting aspects of the landscape are often 99 percent visible in games, in other words. Games seem to put us into a headspace where we are almost comically attuned to spot and fixate on the things that are written about in this book. Locks and keys, fire escapes and desire paths, the way cities create movement and the way they are dynamic and hackable. Games ask us to look at places and systems as things that can be played with, they render detail toylike, and so they make us into hounds for details of all kinds. I can’t believe they modeled that fire escape. I can’t believe that toilet flushes. I wonder if you can get up on that roof, or get through this door. Here is a singular virtue of games that was up until just now, well, it was 99 percent invisible to me.

- Advertisement -

The other point that lingers with me is that point about people with disabilities and fire escapes, oddly enough. Now that I think about 99% Invisible, what stands out is not the range of ideas they pull together, but the thoroughness with which they examine them, their unwillingness to be blinkered or ignorant, their desire to bring everybody along with their thoughts. This book is broad and inclusive and serious and thought-provoking and brilliant fun. Remember it come Christmas because you’re going to want to get it for everybody.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleScience breakthrough: Sea-creatures could be used to build tomorrow's planes
Next articleSony has joined Samsung with a blockbuster upgrade to your 4K TV

RELATED ARTICLES

Gaming

Will The Elder Scrolls 6 launch on PS5? Welcome to the Eurogamer next-gen news cast!

0
Quick maths.Next-gen consoles eh? Lots of news, lots to discuss, and a lot of questions to answer. So, we thought, why not start a regular...
Read more
Gaming

FIFA 21 the first in franchise history to sell more digital than physical at launch

0
Tactical substitution.FIFA 21 saw a sharp fall in physical launch sales in the UK compared to FIFA 20, but digital download sales have shot up. FIFA...
Read more
Gaming

Rain in Mortal Kombat 11 looks pourfect

0
Support bubble.NetherRealm has shown off gameplay for upcoming DLC character Rain in Mortal Kombat 11 - and he looks great. The video shows off Rain's watery...
Read more
Gaming

You can save £5 off select PS5 and Xbox Series X/S games and accessories at Currys

0
Best prices for Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Assassin's Creed Valhalla and new controllers.A couple of voucher codes over at Currys PC World can save you a...
Read more
Gaming

Cyberpunk 2077 comic exclusive to GOG

0
Let's braindance.CD Projekt has revealed a 50-page digital Cyberpunk 2077 comic you can only get if you buy the game from GOG.com. Cyberpunk 2077: Big City...
Read more
Gaming

The EU vs NA debate is back: Who is the best Fortnite region?

0
james_peskett@tracker.gg (James Peskett) Fortnite fans are once again arguing over which region is the strongest, but is anyone truly “on top”? Much like the controversial topics...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Colleges and the NFL Are Playing, but It's a Very Different Ballgame

Lifestyle 0
Florida quarterback Kyle Trask is tackled after a short gain by Texas A&M defensive lineman Tyree Johnson and defensive back Myles Jones. Photo: Sam Craft/Associated...
Read more

Katya Jones and Nicola Adams said to need 'help' from pro Neil Jones for Strictly 2020

Celebrity 0
Katya Jones, 31, and Nicola Adams have been announced as Strictly Come Dancing's first same-sex pairing of the BBC competition that returned tonight. The...
Read more

Sony has joined Samsung with a blockbuster upgrade to your 4K TV

Tech 0
Sony is following in the footsteps of arch-rival Samsung with the launch of a blockbuster feature designed to bring more content to your living...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: