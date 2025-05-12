The Airports Authority of India Reopens Thirty-Two Airports

India Reopens 32 Airports Following Ceasefire with Pakistan

New Delhi, May 12, 2025 – In a significant move towards restoring normalcy, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has reopened 32 airports across northern and western India that were temporarily shut due to heightened military tensions between India and Pakistan. The decision comes after both nations agreed to a ceasefire, allowing civil flight operations to resume immediately.

Background of the Closure

The closure, which began on May 8, was a precautionary measure following India’s Operation Sindoor, targeting alleged terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The subsequent retaliatory strikes led to airspace restrictions, disrupting passenger travel and forcing international airlines to reroute flights. Over 370 flights were canceled in a single day, causing widespread inconvenience to travelers and businesses.

Impact on Travelers and Airlines

Major airports affected included Srinagar, Amritsar, Leh, Chandigarh, and Jammu, among others. Airlines such as Air India and IndiGo had to suspend services, reroute flights, and offer rebooking or refunds to affected customers. Airport terminals witnessed long queues and confusion, with authorities enforcing strict security checks.

“The Airports Authority of India (AAI) announced today that civilian flight operations have resumed at 32 airports in northern and western India, following a temporary suspension imposed amid heightened military tensions with Pakistan. The shutdown, which lasted from May 9 through 05:29 IST on May 15, was lifted after India and Pakistan agreed on Saturday to immediately cease all military actions on land, air and sea.

An AAI spokesperson assured that passenger safety remains the top priority, stating, “All necessary protocols will be followed to ensure a smooth transition back to regular operations.”

Resumption of Operations

With the ceasefire in place, airlines are now preparing to gradually resume normal schedules. Authorities have urged travelers to check flight statuses directly with airlines and monitor official websites for updates. The reopening of these airports is expected to bring much-needed relief to thousands of passengers, airline staff, and businesses affected by the shutdown.

Aviation Analyst, Rajiv Bhatia: "The reopening of these airports is a crucial step towards restoring normalcy in air travel. Airlines will need to carefully manage flight schedules and passenger concerns as operations resume."

Former Air Traffic Controller, Anil Mehta: "Security measures will remain heightened for the foreseeable future. Passengers should expect additional screening and possible delays as authorities ensure safety."

IndiGo Spokesperson: "We will progressively commence operations on the previously closed routes. Travelers should check flight statuses regularly for the latest updates."

Civil Aviation Expert, Priya Sharma: "This reopening signals a de-escalation in tensions, but the aviation sector must remain prepared for any sudden changes in geopolitical conditions."

Summary

India has reopened 32 airports that were shut due to military tensions with Pakistan. The closure, which began on May 8, led to 370 flight cancellations and widespread disruptions. Following a ceasefire agreement, airlines are now resuming operations, with authorities ensuring passenger safety and smooth transitions.

For the latest updates, travelers are advised to check with their respective airlines and airport authorities.

