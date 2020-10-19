The Amazon Echo is going to look and sound massively inferior this week

By

And it’s not just the design that’s had a radical overhaul as Amazon also says it has improved the sound which means users get Echo Plus-style audio in the standard, and much cheaper, entry-level speaker.

Thanks to its 3.0-inch woofer, dual-firing tweeters, and Dolby processing Amazon is boasting that it delivers stereo sound with clear highs, dynamic-mids, and deep bass.

As with the premium Echo Studio, the new Echo also automatically senses the acoustics of your space and fine-tunes audio playback to match the room you place it in.

Another thing you may have noticed is that the famous glowing blue ring, which glows when you summon Alexa, is now on the base of the device. Amazon says this has been done to improve the visibility of the bright LED light as it will now reflect off of surfaces.

