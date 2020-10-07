Home Tv & Radio The Bachelor's Cassie Randolph Files Police Report Against Colton Underwood After Messy...
Tv & Radio

The Bachelor's Cassie Randolph Files Police Report Against Colton Underwood After Messy Breakup

0

When Cassie filed that restraining order against Colton, which happened on September 11, she made a lot of shocking and disturbing claims about the former Bachelor lead’s behavior after their April breakup. She went to the police with allegations that Colton was stalking and harassing her, and, along with her claims about the tracking device, said that he had been sending her unsettling texts, many of which accused her of hanging out with another one of her ex-boyfriends. Cassie claimed that Colton also told her he was the victim of an anonymous stalker, but later admitted to sending those texts to himself and also admitted that he placed the tracking device on her car.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleCookbook Review: ‘Sous Vide: Better Home Cooking’ by Hugh Acheson
Next articleElectric Trash Trucks Are Coming Quietly to Your Town

RELATED ARTICLES

Tv & Radio

Coronation Street fans rejoice as Abi kidnaps Geoff on Tim and Sally's big day

0
staronline@reachplc.com (Dan Laurie) Coronation Street favourite Abi Franklin (Sally Carman) pulled out all the stops on Wednesday to prevent Geoff Metclafe (Ian Bartholomew) from ruining...
Read more
Tv & Radio

Former Real Housewives Of New York Star Dorinda Medley Claims Her Exit Wasn't A Mutual Decision

0
Dorinda Medley says that she was already under a lot of stress while filming The Real Housewives of New York Season 12 because of...
Read more
Tv & Radio

Bradley Walsh issued warning by Anne Hegerty after x-rated jibe: 'You're in trouble!'

0
It seemed to be going well when the player turned down Anne’s higher offer of £60,000 after securing £8,000 during his cash-builder round. Unfortunately, his...
Read more
Tv & Radio

Inside Simon Cowell's glitzy life as X Factor mogul celebrates 61st birthday

0
staronline@reachplc.com (Isobel Hine) Simon Cowell is certainly one of the most well known figures in the television and music industry. Not only has he had an...
Read more
Tv & Radio

Bake Off viewers in tears as Linda pays tribute to former contestant: 'I'm in bits!'

0
The judges then had a tough decision on their hands on who would be the third person to leave the competition and who would...
Read more
Tv & Radio

Chris Watts felt he 'murdered daughters twice' after they survived first attempt

0
staronline@reachplc.com (Ariane Sohrabi-Shiraz) If you’ve watched the American Murder: The Family Next Door documentary on Netflix, you will know how chilling it is. The documentary follows...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Alyssa Milano Admits It ‘Hurts’ To Be Fighting With ‘Charmed’ Co-Star Rose McGowan: It’s ‘Really Sad’

Celebrity 0
Jenna Lemoncelli Alyssa Milano was a guest on ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ on October 7, where she discussed her ongoing feud with her ‘Charmed’ costar,...
Read more

How to lower your cholesterol

Health 0
What is high cholesterol? Heart disease is the biggest killer in the UK, and one cause of heart disease is high cholesterol. Cheryl said: “Your body...
Read more

NBA 2K21 update 1.04: Patch notes REVEALED for PS4 and Xbox One today

Entertainment 0
Things are getting spooky this week for gamers on PS4 and Xbox One, with plenty being planned for the month of October. And the...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: