When Cassie filed that restraining order against Colton, which happened on September 11, she made a lot of shocking and disturbing claims about the former Bachelor lead’s behavior after their April breakup. She went to the police with allegations that Colton was stalking and harassing her, and, along with her claims about the tracking device, said that he had been sending her unsettling texts, many of which accused her of hanging out with another one of her ex-boyfriends. Cassie claimed that Colton also told her he was the victim of an anonymous stalker, but later admitted to sending those texts to himself and also admitted that he placed the tracking device on her car.
Home Tv & Radio The Bachelor's Cassie Randolph Files Police Report Against Colton Underwood After Messy...
The Bachelor's Cassie Randolph Files Police Report Against Colton Underwood After Messy Breakup
