The Beatles: John Lennon on Paul McCartney HOURS before death – ‘I’d do anything for him’

John Lennon would have been 80-years-old this Friday had he not been tragically murdered in 1980. Over the years, fans have wondered if he and Paul McCartney truly made up properly after The Beatles broke up in 1970. Well according to the man who took Lennon’s final interview just hours before his death, the 40-year-old had some lovely things to say about his friend.

Kenneth Womack is the author of a new book called John Lennon 1980: The Last Days In The Life.

Rather than focusing on the star’s murder, the book celebrates his creativity and activities throughout the last year of his life.

Express.co.uk asked him if Lennon and McCartney were made up by 1980 and the author was adamant that they really were.

Womack said: “I do think so. I don’t think there’s any doubt about that.”

READ MORE: The Beatles Paul McCartney explains ‘very DIFFICULT’ time during split