Home Entertainment The Beatles: John Lennon on Paul McCartney HOURS before death – ‘I’d...
Entertainment

The Beatles: John Lennon on Paul McCartney HOURS before death – ‘I’d do anything for him’

0

John Lennon would have been 80-years-old this Friday had he not been tragically murdered in 1980. Over the years, fans have wondered if he and Paul McCartney truly made up properly after The Beatles broke up in 1970. Well according to the man who took Lennon’s final interview just hours before his death, the 40-year-old had some lovely things to say about his friend.

Kenneth Womack is the author of a new book called John Lennon 1980: The Last Days In The Life.

Rather than focusing on the star’s murder, the book celebrates his creativity and activities throughout the last year of his life.

Express.co.uk asked him if Lennon and McCartney were made up by 1980 and the author was adamant that they really were.

Womack said: “I do think so. I don’t think there’s any doubt about that.”

READ MORE: The Beatles Paul McCartney explains ‘very DIFFICULT’ time during split

On his new John Lennon book, the author said: “Ultimately, I think the seasoned fan who may know these stories and quotations will enjoy the rush of energy associated with John’s last year.

“Experiencing, almost in realtime, that headlong push that he was engaged in that got him into that space where he was creating again.

“That kind of inspirational tale of tilting at greatness and making it happen. It’s what we all want for ourselves, I believe.”

- Advertisement -

1980 saw Lennon travelling all over the world, from his Florida estate and home in Long Island to stopping off in South Africa and sailing to Bermuda in June.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleUnion Bank, the Michael Welch Family and Los Angeles City Councilmember Herb Wesson Renew Their Annual Support for the Alcott Center for Mental Health
Next articleOlivia Jade Rocks Daisy Dukes To Walk Her Dog As Mom Lori Loughlin Prepares To Go To Prison

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

Fortnite Destroy Cobwebs at The Authority Week 7 challenge SOLVED

0
Fortnite fans are currently working their way through the Week 7 challenges in Battle Royale. Epic Games releases a fresh batch of challenges every week....
Read more
Entertainment

Michael Jackson HID behind a curtain during Elvis Presley tribute show

0
Michael Jackson came in contact with a massive amount of stars over the years, having rubbed shoulders with the likes of Nelson Mandela and...
Read more
Entertainment

Phantom of the Opera streaming return: Anniversary star reveals item he nicked from set

0
Phantom of the Opera is Andrew Lloyd Webber’s iconic musical which has audiences coming back for more whenever it is open. It is the...
Read more
Entertainment

NEW Netflix teasers will delight fans of The Witcher 3

0
If you're a fan of The Witcher - and specifically The Witcher 3 - then series 2 of the Netflix show is shaping up...
Read more
Entertainment

Paris Hilton reveals details of troubled past

0
PARIS Hilton has gone from reality star to businesswoman and now activist.The television personality alleges in her new documentary, This is Paris, that she...
Read more
Entertainment

Cooking with love

0
Khairul Amin Kamarulzaman is famous for sharing his recipes and cooking tips with fans on social media, but it’s his sense of humour, honesty,...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Will The Affordable Care Act Survive The Next Supreme Court Challenge?

World 0
Dave Davies "Republicans have been trying to drive a stake into the heart of Obamacare pretty much since it was passed — both through legislation...
Read more

Mike Pence, Kamala Harris and the Fly

Fashion 0
Vanessa FriedmanIt was the accessory that stole the evening. Not the discreet strand of pearls and matching earrings worn by Senator Kamala Harris or the...
Read more

Olivia Jade Rocks Daisy Dukes To Walk Her Dog As Mom Lori Loughlin Prepares To Go To Prison

Celebrity 0
Emily Selleck Influencer Olivia Jade has put her best foot forward in a pair of denim shorts, days after her BF was arrested on suspicion...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: