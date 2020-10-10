Home Entertainment The Beatles: John Lennon's letter to the Queen EXPLAINED - 'He's NOT...
Entertainment

The Beatles: John Lennon's letter to the Queen EXPLAINED – 'He's NOT being rude'

0

On October 26, 1965, John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr all attended Buckingham Palace. Their arrival was expected by the Queen, as they were being awarded Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE) medals. This was of course a wonderful honour, and was welcomed by The Beatles who were just two years into their careers at the time.

But John sent the Queen a letter four years later, in which he explained he was returning his MBE.

His chauffeur, Les Anthony, returned the insignia to the palace on November, 25, 1969, along with a hand-written letter addressed to her Majesty.

The letter read: “Your Majesty, I am returning my MBE as a protest against Britain’s involvement in the Nigeria-Biafra thing, against our support of America in Vietnam and against ‘Cold Turkey’ slipping down the charts. With love. John Lennon of Bag.”

As stated by John himself, there were a number of reasons he did this, but the bizarre exchange has now been explored further by his son, Sean Ono Lennon.

READ MORE: John Lennon Elton John: Were Beatles star and Sir Elton friends?

Sean recently spoke to George Stroumboulopoulos – STROMBO – with Apple Music Hits to mark what would have been his father’s 80th birthday.

Talking about the letter, Sean mentioned the single, Cold Turkey, which was written and performed by John and his wife, Yoko Ono.

According to The Beatles’ personal assistant, Peter Brown, the song was written in a “creative outburst” in response to both Yoko and John’s brief heroine addictions – although Lennon’s personal assistant Fred Seaman claims the track was actually about a severe case of food poisoning suffered by the pair after eating Christmas leftovers.

- Advertisement -

The track was the second solo single issued by the Imagine singer and reached number 14 in the charts in November 1969, before falling drastically the following week.

Sean said: “Famously the single didn’t do well, and he hilariously, wrote that letter to the queen of England returning his MBE.

“I mean, it was a big deal to return the Member of the British Empire thingamajig that he was given. To the Queen, that was very irreverent. I mean, it was pre-punk rock irreverent, and frankly, maybe more punk than anything the punks did really!”

On how the letter was more of a joke than initially thought, Sean continued: “He does it in such a funny way. That’s what I love.

“I can’t remember the exact wording, but he says something like, ‘Your majesty, I’m returning the MBE in protest against the Vietnam War and the Biafra thing.’ He goes, ‘And in protest of Cold Turkey slipping down the charts,’ which I just think is great. It’s funny.

“He’s being nice to her. He’s not being rude. So he manages to kind of be irreverent and be funny at the same time.

“But what they can’t fight and they don’t know how to fight, is love and humour.

“And I feel like that MBE letter where he returns the MBE to the queen, he manages to protest the Vietnam War, protest aristocracy, and monarchy and all that kind of bulls**t. But he’s also really funny and sweet about it.”

Sean added a final point about the Cold Turkey single, and why his father was so upset about it not doing too well.

- Advertisement -

The 45-year-old said: “I know my dad was disappointed that [Cold Turkey] wasn’t a hit, but it was a side of him that wasn’t as commercial, because it was heavy and it was deep and it was about drugs.”

- Advertisement -
Previous articleXbox Series X to rival PS5 with addition of this killer feature – don't rule it out
Next articleNASA: Hubble captures 'beautiful, blushing nebula' showing size of the Universe

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

Mafia Definitive Edition PS4, Xbox One review: Pacino or Pasquale?

0
Grand Theft Auto has cast its shadow over many an open-world action game, but arguably none more so than the original Mafia and its...
Read more
Entertainment

PS Plus free games UPDATE: Great news for PS4 gamers in October

0
New PS Plus free games are out now and include some top choices for PS4 gamers. But even if you haven’t got a PS Plus...
Read more
Entertainment

Xbox Free Games Weekend: Play these Xbox One titles with Xbox Live Gold TODAY

0
New Xbox One free games available to enjoy this weekend (Image: MICROSOFT)Xbox Live Gold members can download three new titles this weekend with the...
Read more
Entertainment

Call of Duty Modern Warfare update: Warzone Stim Glitch patch notes fixes revealed

0
A new Call of Duty Modern Warfare stim glitch patch is coming (Image: ACTIVISION)UPDATE: Activision has provided a new Call of Duty Modern Warfare update...
Read more
Entertainment

James Bond: Daniel Craig explains what he REALLY thinks of No Time To Die delay

0
Speaking about the pandemic, Craig said: "This thing is just bigger than all of us. “We just want people to go and see this movie...
Read more
Entertainment

Freddie Mercury wife: Did Freddie Mercury ever have a wife and children?

0
They began dating, during which time Mary lived in West Kensington with Freddie, however, a few years into their relationship, Freddie had started an...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

“Overwhelming majority” of 4000 PS4 games will be playable on PS5

Gaming 0
But Sony warns of "errors or unexpected behaviour", and to test before purchasing DLC.Sony has at last said a little more about the PlayStation 5's...
Read more

Tory Lanez Breaks Silence On Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Charges: The ‘Truth Will Come To Light’

Celebrity 0
Cassie Gill After being charged with a felony and facing over 20 years of prison time for assaulting a ‘female friend’, Tory Lanez took to...
Read more

NASA: Hubble captures 'beautiful, blushing nebula' showing size of the Universe

Science 0
An image from NASA goes to show just how huge the Universe is. A photograph from the Hubble telescope shows the massive Iris Nebula...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: