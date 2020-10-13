Last Friday, October 9 marked what would have been John Lennon’s 80th birthday. To celebrate both surviving members of The Beatles Sir Paul McCartney and Sir Ringo Starr shared touching tributes. Firstly, Sir Paul posted a snap of him and John working on lyrics in a studio together.

Sir Paul wrote: “I love this picture, it reminds me of the bond between us. Happy 80th John. Love Paul.” While Sir Ringo Starr posted a picture which included a photo of himself and his Bond girl wife Barbara Bach. In front of which is a CD titled Ringo Listen To This Compact Disc. featuring a snap of John Lennon with his tongue out. The 80-year-old wrote: “Let’s celebrate John‘s 80th birthday with come together Friday, 9 October I still miss you man peace and love to Yoko Sean and Julian.” READ MORE: The Beatles: John Lennon on Paul McCartney HOURS before death

The Beatles: Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr celebrated John Lennon’s 80th in TOUCHING way

Meanwhile, the Empire State Building in New York City was lit up sky blue with a white peace sign to celebrate John Lennon's 80th birthday. The Beatles star lived and died in the city and his younger son Sean Ono Lennon has paid tribute. In a new video, he spoke of how his father moved to New York in 1971 and how he always said it's the greatest city in the world. Sean said: "I'm really grateful that he raised me here."

John Lennon in August 1980

On lighting up the Empire State Building, Sean Lennon said: "We wanted to do something special. "We wanted to keep his message and music out there in the world because there's a couple of new generations that haven't grown up with the mythology of The Beatles and my dad. "So for us, it's really important to keep his message out there because peace and love and truth, especially for this year and the last few years, is a really important thing and it's sort of necessary." The 45-year-old, who shares his father's birthday, added that John was a New Yorker at heart and would be honoured.

