Home Entertainment The Beatles: Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr celebrated John Lennon’s 80th in...
Entertainment

The Beatles: Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr celebrated John Lennon’s 80th in TOUCHING way

0

Last Friday, October 9 marked what would have been John Lennon’s 80th birthday. To celebrate both surviving members of The Beatles Sir Paul McCartney and Sir Ringo Starr shared touching tributes. Firstly, Sir Paul posted a snap of him and John working on lyrics in a studio together.

Related articles

Sir Paul wrote: “I love this picture, it reminds me of the bond between us. Happy 80th John. Love Paul.”

While Sir Ringo Starr posted a picture which included a photo of himself and his Bond girl wife Barbara Bach.

In front of which is a CD titled Ringo Listen To This Compact Disc. featuring a snap of John Lennon with his tongue out.

The 80-year-old wrote: “Let’s celebrate John‘s 80th birthday with come together Friday, 9 October I still miss you man peace and love to Yoko Sean and Julian.”

READ MORE: The Beatles: John Lennon on Paul McCartney HOURS before death

The Beatles: Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr celebrated John Lennon’s 80th in TOUCHING way (Image: GETTY)

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, the Empire State Building in New York City was lit up sky blue with a white peace sign to celebrate John Lennon’s 80th birthday.

The Beatles star lived and died in the city and his younger son Sean Ono Lennon has paid tribute.

In a new video, he spoke of how his father moved to New York in 1971 and how he always said it’s the greatest city in the world.

Sean said: “I’m really grateful that he raised me here.”

John Lennon in August 1980 (Image: GETTY)

On lighting up the Empire State Building, Sean Lennon said: “We wanted to do something special.

“We wanted to keep his message and music out there in the world because there’s a couple of new generations that haven’t grown up with the mythology of The Beatles and my dad.

- Advertisement -

“So for us, it’s really important to keep his message out there because peace and love and truth, especially for this year and the last few years, is a really important thing and it’s sort of necessary.”

The 45-year-old, who shares his father’s birthday, added that John was a New Yorker at heart and would be honoured.

DON’T MISS
Paul McCartney questions ‘what would John Lennon say?’ amid rivalry [BEATLES]
The Beatles: John Lennon had his songs ALTERED by Yoko Ono [JOHN LENNON]
John Lennon marriage: Inside the day Beatles star married Yoko Ono [YOKO ONO]

Related articles

In his final interview on the day he died, John Lennon said how much he cared for Paul McCartney.

Kenneth Womack is the author of a new book called John Lennon 1980: The Last Days In The Life.

And rather than focusing on the star’s murder, the book celebrates his creativity and activities throughout the last year of his life.

Express.co.uk asked him if Lennon and McCartney were made up by 1980 and the author was adamant that they really were.

Womack said: “I do think so. I don’t think there’s any doubt about that. I think they were good in the ways they needed to be.”

- Advertisement -

He pointed out how Lennon had basically expressed this during his final interview with San Francisco DJ Dave Sholin. Womack said how Sholin had told him: “God, I wish I’d recorded [John talking about Paul].”

But the interviewer has recounted what Lennon said to him about McCartney and it’s really quite touching. Lennon said of McCartney, just hours before his death: “He’s like a brother. I love him.

“Families, we certainly have our ups and downs and quarrels. But at the end of the day, when it’s all said and done, I would do anything for him. I think he would do anything for me.”

- Advertisement -
Previous articleFrank Thomas reacts to Freddie Freeman home run using Samsung Galaxy 5G View app
Next articleIceland Tourism Prepares for a Comeback

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

Brian May health: Queen star's heart attack 'a miracle' – treatment 'given my life back'

0
Queen guitarist Brian May has struggled through a number of health problems during the lockdown. Not only did the 73-year-old rip his Gluteus Maximus...
Read more
Entertainment

Cruyff to get his own football musical

0
A MUSICAL about the life of legendary Dutch footballer Johan Cruyff is set to start late next year, paying tribute to one of the...
Read more
Entertainment

PS5 stock news: Big challenge ahead for next-gen pre-order customers

0
PlayStation fans may face challenges in securing PS5 consoles this year (Image: SONY)That’s according to one industry analyst that predicts PS5 and Xbox Series...
Read more
Entertainment

Kajillionaire review: An offbeat crime caper with heart

0
Kajillionaire is a new film starring Evan Rachel Wood of Westworld fame and Jane the Virgin's Gina Rodriguez. The film focuses on Old Dolio,...
Read more
Entertainment

Fortnite update 14.30 patch notes, server downtime schedule, Galactus news, Rally Royale

0
UPDATE 2: Fortnite developer Epic Games has revealed more about update 14.30. In an email sent to fans, Epic has announced plans to introduce a new...
Read more
Entertainment

Bollywood producers file defamation suit

0
BOLLYWOOD’s top producers have filed a lawsuit against two television news channels for painting the film industry as a den of drugs and crime...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Clare Crawley’s Dating History Before ‘Bachelorette’: Her Epic Juan Pablo Breakup & More

Celebrity 0
Avery Thompson Clare Crawley’s looking for her soulmate in  the new season of ‘The Bachelorette.’ Clare is no stranger to Bachelor Nation and has had...
Read more

The painless symptom that may signal you are having a heart attack – what to look for

Health 0
According to the BHF, the duration of symptoms can vary from person to person too. "Heart attack symptoms can persist over days, or they can...
Read more

Iceland Tourism Prepares for a Comeback

Travel 0
Paige McClanahanIn a normal October, the Radisson BLU Saga Hotel in Reykjavik would be buzzing with tourists hoping for a glimpse of the Northern...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: