After admitting how cool meeting Bob Dylan and David Bowie was too, The Beatles legend said: “If I had to choose, I’d have to go with my wife Nancy.

“And then if I had to do a second, I think I’d have to do Elvis.”

Famously, The Beatles were totally in awe of The King when they met him, as they’d grown up on his music in 1950s Liverpool and been inspired by him.

As a result, the Fab Four just sat in Elvis’ house silently until he broke the ice by saying something along the lines of: “If you guys are just gonna sit there and stare at me, I’m gonna go to bed!”

Originally published here Daily Express :: Entertainment Feed

