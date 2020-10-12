The Best Amazon Device Deals for Prime Day (2020): Kindle, Echo, and More

Home Tech The Best Amazon Device Deals for Prime Day (2020): Kindle, Echo, and...
Amazon’s Fire tablets and Echo speakers aren’t terribly expensive—they’re built to be affordable. Still, Prime Day gives you a chance to buy them for even less. If you need a tablet or want to add Alexa to your house, now is the time to do it. Kindles are another matter. The ebook reader doesn’t go on sale as often, which makes these Kindle deals even better.

We’ve compiled every decent deal on Amazon-branded devices happening from now through the end of Amazon’s Prime Day sale (October 13-14). Amazon has a Device Deals page with many of its best deals, but we have the ones we like organized below, with our thoughts and links to our coverage.

Note: We strike through deals that sell out or are unavailable at their discounted price. Deal sometimes return and items come back in stock faster than we can update, so check for yourself. You’ll need a subscription to Amazon Prime to get these discounts. If needed, you can get a free 30-day trial of Prime, and cancel it later if you don’t want monthly charges.

Echo Speaker Deals

Fire Tablet Deal (Starting Tues, Oct 13)

