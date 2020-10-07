Home Health The best natural treatment to relieve your eczema symptoms at home
Health

The best natural treatment to relieve your eczema symptoms at home

0

Eczema is a long-term condition that causes the skin to become dry, itchy, red and cracked, according to the NHS. But, regularly using lavender oil before bed could be key to relieving your eczema symptoms, it’s been claimed.

{%=o.title%}

]]>

Eczema is a very common condition that tends to come and go, dependent on the weather, and the health of your skin.

Young children are most at risk of developing eczema symptoms, but it could also develop in later life.

If you have eczema, your symptoms can vary between small patches of dry skin, to widespread, inflamed areas of cracked skin.

But you could protect against eczema symptoms by simply applying lavender oil to your skin, it’s been revealed.

READ MORE: Eczema treatment – overcome the itch with these natural methods

- Advertisement -

Eczema treatment: Prevent dry and itchy skin at home with a lavender oil moisturiser cream (Image: GETTY Images)

Lavender oil is an easy way to relieve the itchiness that often accompanies eczema, according to nutritionist Dr Josh Axe.

The skin condition also increases the risk of some mental health challenges, as well as poor sleep.

Using lavender oil before bed has been claimed to reduce symptoms of anxiety and depression, he said, which makes it an ideal addition to an eczema patient’s routine.

Simply combine a few drops of lavender oil to a carrier oil – including coconut or vegetable oil – and apply it directly to your skin.

DON’T MISS
Eczema treatment in your kitchen cupboard – how to relieve itchy skin [ANALYSIS]
Eczema treatment: The best gel to ease sore and sensitive skin [STUDY]
Eczema treatment: Apply this to your skin to improve symptoms [RESEARCH]

Related articles

“While there is no cure for eczema, there are a variety of non-invasive eczema treatment options that can provide relief during a flare-up and some that may prevent its onset,” he said.

“In addition to the intense itching, eczema commonly causes anxiety, depression, frustration and poor sleep.

- Advertisement -

“Lavender essential oil is an eczema treatment proven to help reduce these common symptoms that can help heal dry skin.

“Add 10 drops to one tablespoon of coconut oil or almond oil, and gently rub into the skin. The aroma can help facilitate sleep, when itching is often at its worst.”

Eczema treatment: Speak to a doctor for advice on the best prescription medications for eczema (Image: GETTY Images)

Meanwhile, combining lavender oil with coconut oil could provide double the benefits.

That’s because coconut oil contains fatty acids that boost the skin’s overall moisture, which limits the risk of developing symptoms.

Applying coconut oil directly onto the skin everyday could improve your eczema within eight weeks, scientists have claimed.

- Advertisement -

It’s crucial that you apply the moisturiser after bathing and before bed.

Related articles

There isn’t a specific cure for eczema, but some eczema treatments may help to reduce the itchy signs of eczema at home.

Emollients and creams could be found at your local pharmacy to treat dry skin.

Keeping nails short and wearing light clothing over affected areas could help to reduce damage from habitual scratching.

Speak to a pharmacist if you’re worried about the signs of eczema, or for advice on the best over-the-counter eczema treatments.

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePatriots' Cam Newton and More Stars Who Tested Positive for Coronavirus
Next articleEddie Van Halen’s Life In Photos: Relive The Legendary Musician’s Greatest Moments Ever

RELATED ARTICLES

Health

Five common signs of painful rheumatoid arthritis that you may be missing

0
It can leave the joints feeling sore and inflamed, and could even damage the surrounding cartilage or tendons. On some occasions, the symptoms can extend...
Read more
Health

Eddie Van Halen dead: Guitarist dies after throat cancer battle – symptoms you should know

0
There's no definitive way to prevent throat cancer from ever developing. But making just a few lifestyle changes could help to lower your risk of...
Read more
Health

White House lifts block on FDA's stricter vaccine requirements

0
By Zachary Brennan FDA has advised vaccine developers that they must monitor half of clinical trial participants for at least two months following their final...
Read more
Health

Lupus symptoms: What is lupus, what are the signs?

0
Lupus is an autoimmune disease, which means your body’s natural defence system starts to attack your body. It isn’t known what causes lupus, but...
Read more
Health

The most prominent symptoms in hospitalised COVID patients may not be a cough and fever

0
Dr Igor Koralnik, chief of neuro-infectious diseases and global neurology at Northwestern Medicine, said: “We are now looking to characterize the long-term neurologic effects...
Read more
Health

High blood pressure: The dizzy sensation that may indicate risk of pulmonary hypertension

0
Blood pressure is the force of blood pushing against the artery walls as it goes through your body. Like air in a tyre or...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Star Wars: Squadrons player recreates iconic A-wing crash scene

Gaming 0
Just like the simulations. One of the more memorable moments in Return of the Jedi - or any Star Wars movie, really - is the...
Read more

You can pre-download the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War beta today on PS4

Gaming 0
Supply run.You can pre-download the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War beta from today on PlayStation 4. It weighs in at 31.775GB. Early access to...
Read more

Eddie Van Halen’s Life In Photos: Relive The Legendary Musician’s Greatest Moments Ever

Celebrity 0
Julia Teti Eddie Van Halen led one of the most exciting lives in the music industry. Following his tragic passing, we’re remembering the legendary artist’s...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: