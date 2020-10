If you prefer not to take any additional supplements, you could also increase the amount of iron in your diet by making a few food swaps.

Most animal foods and plant-based sources contain iron, while beans, nuts and dried fruit are also rich in the mineral.

If you do decide to take iron supplements, you should avoid taking too much, however, warned the NHS.

But taking 17mg or less of iron supplements is unlikely to trigger any adverse reactions.

Like this: Like Loading...