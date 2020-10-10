Home Celebrity 'The Challenge' star Ashley Cain reveals 2-month-old daughter has leukemia
Celebrity

'The Challenge' star Ashley Cain reveals 2-month-old daughter has leukemia

0

Ashley Cain from MTV’s “The Challenge: War of the Worlds” shared a personal and heartbreaking video post on Instagram Friday evening.

The former professional soccer player, 30, shared that his two-month-old daughter, Azaylia Diamond Cain, was recently diagnosed with a rare form of leukemia.

“Yesterday I had to go through something no parent in the world should have to go through,” Cain wrote. “The single most upsetting, terrifying and heartbreaking experience I have ever been through. I found out my beautiful daughter Azaylia Diamond Cain got diagnosed with a very rare and aggressive form of leukaemia which has come with many complications.”

He continued, writing, “Everybody who wishes to, please say a prayer for my beautiful brave little girl azaylia who is currently fighting a battle for her life! Mummy and Daddy love you princess ❤️ LETS GO CHAMP 🏆 You CAN and you WILL beat this!”

In a video alongside his caption, Cain can be heard whispering motivational messages to his daughter.

“I will conquer all,” he said. “I will win. I am strong. I am mighty. I am righteous. I am powerful … and I will win. I will grow. I will conquer you. I will defeat you and I will succeed. I am Azaylia Diamond Cain, I am a fighter and whoever comes to fight me, whoever comes to challenge me, will be defeated. We are going to fight this. We are going to challenge this. And we are going to succeed.”

Cain and his girlfriend, Safiyya Vorajee, welcomed Azaylia Diamond on Aug. 8, who weighed 7 pounds and 10 ounces.

“There is no words to describe this feeling,” Cain wrote in an announcement on Instagram, alongside a carousel of photos and a video of his newborn. “But she has opened new doors to my life and my heart. I could literally look at her all day and hold her till my arms give in. But mainly I will always be there for her as her daddy, her friend and her confidant! Daddy loves you baby, you’ve changed my life!”

Last month, Cain shared four selfies with Azaylia who sported an adorable pink Moschino onesie. He wrote, “Having my baby daughter has been the most precious and humbling feeling imaginable.”

“A form a responsibility that I can never turn my back on, a priority which I value so much higher than my own and a form of love I didn’t ever think possible! Thank you baby Azaylia, Daddy loves you!”

