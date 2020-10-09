The Chase fans gobsmacked by Ben's 'didgeridoo' fail

staronline@reachplc.com (Chloe Stewart)

The Chase was back on Friday afternoon and there were four new contestants ready to take on Mark “The Beast” Labbett.

Primary school teacher Ben from Leeds was second to take on The Beast.

Ben, who boasted to having visited 47 countries, made an epic blunder in his cash-builder round.

The well-travelled player, who wanted to spend any potentially winnings on a South American cruise for his 30th birthday, got a arguably easy question wrong.

Ben was asked: “Where does the didgeridoo come from?”.

The answer is “Australia,” but Ben answered “Denmark” and then looked genuinely surprised when host Bradley Walsh said it was in fact “Australia”.

Viewers were left gobsmacked by Ben’s answer and rushed to Twitter to share their thoughts.

One social networker remarked: “How can you have been to 47 countries but not know where a didgeridoo comes from #thechase”

While another continued: “He’s a teacher, been to 47 countries and thinks that a didgeridoo comes from Denmark #TheChase”

A third added: “47 countries and didn’t know didgeridoo. WOW. #thechase.”

And a fourth posted: “‘I love to travel I’ve been to 47 countries’

“1st question ‘where does a didgeridoo come from ?!'”

Ben took the low offer of £200 after only managing to bank £2,000 in the cash builder round.

However, a disappointing head-to-head with The Beast saw Ben caught.

