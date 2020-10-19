The Chase viewers in turmoil over huge format change to ITV show 'Am I having a meltdown?'

By

The Chase Celebrity Special saw Bradley Walsh , 60, back on hand to host a new series of the show, helping four famous faces win some money for their chosen charities. Saturday’s edition of the ITV quiz programme was the first to be filmed under the new coronavirus measures, with contestants sitting one metre apart from one another and limited contact between them and the presenter. However, viewers were still confused by the changes and quickly took to social media to comment.

Those watching at home were left in turmoil as at some points during the episode, Bradley seemed to be standing very close to the contestants.

However, a spokesperson for the broadcaster explained this was because filming was undertaken with Close Contact Cohort measures adhered to.

These type of support bubbles are introduced when all members are tested for COVID-19 and then if their results come back negative, they can work within close proximity to one another.

“Series 11 of The Chase Celebrity Special was filmed using approved Close Contact Cohort protocols. As such, host Bradley Walsh and the celebrity contestants were able to physically interact for short intervals,” the statement read.

“The safety of our cast and crew is of the utmost importance,” the spokesperson clarified, but with no indication of this given at the start of the celebrity instalment, fans were debating whether it was even a new episode.

READ MORE: The Chase’s Shaun Wallace shuts down Bradley as he questions his skill