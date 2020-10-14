Home Tv & Radio The Chase's Bradley Walsh gobsmacked as Mark Labbett's double steals show
The Chase's Bradley Walsh gobsmacked as Mark Labbett's double steals show

The Chase host Bradley Walsh was left doing a double take during Tuesday’s episode, as Mark Labbett met his lookalike in the ITV studios.

Brainbox Bryan, 62, was the first player to step up to the plate, delivering an impressive cash builder round before turning to face the Chaser.

Bryan reckoned he could take on Chaser Shaun Wallace, but when Mark – better known as The Beast – appeared before him, he looked delighted.

Turning to Brad, Bryan explained his boss Craig called him “The Beast,” due to his resemblance to the ITV quiz expert.

Towering over Bradley, the Hull-born contestant had the same hefty build as Mark, showing off his frame in a brightly patterned shirt.

Contestant Bryan revealed his boss referred to him as “The Beast”

Referring to their similarity, he said: “My boss calls me The Beast.”

Looking floored, Brad asked Bryan for his boss’ name, before turning in shock to Mark.

Brushing off the comparison, Mark snapped: “Well, unfortunately, I’m unique.”

However, after a string of correct answers in the cash builder, Bryan proved a talented quizzer, as he bravely plumped for the high offer of £30,000.

Mark scoffed at the comparison, claiming he was “unique”

Successfully making it through to the final, Brad was hugely impressed by his performance, saying: “Congratulations! You pleased with that?”

He added: “Well done big man.”

Even Mark was impressed, as he remarked: “Nice and solid, didn’t do anything silly, just picked the answers out.”

Meanwhile, over on Twitter, viewers were similarly impressed by Bryan’s performance, as they took to their keyboards to show their support.

The Chase fans were impressed as Bryan took £30,000 through to the final round

One gushed: “Good player Bryan!”

A second viewer – floored by the sizeable win – wrote: “Bryan from Hull you absolute legend 30 bags.”

“Bryan’s the boi. 30k, what a start,” added a third.

The Chase airs on weekdays at 5pm on ITV.

