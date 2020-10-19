The Countdown: A prophecy, crowds and a TikTok takedown

By
With 15 days to go, this is what is happening in the US election race.
Large crowds ignored advice and packed airport hangars as US President Donald Trump made a four-state dash, pro-Trump celebrities got trolled and TikTok cracked down on an angry Cheeto meme.
The news in four sentences
1. Donald Trump dashed across four states in two days over the weekend and on Monday he makes two more stops in Arizona, a state where he must win over Latino voters.
Why big crowds matter more than ever to Trump
Another day, another state or two or three for the president. He is behind in national polls and when it comes to raising money, but still draws huge, enthusiastic crowds. These pictures show why the campaign likes them.
Using crowds to dispute polls: Panoramic views of a sea of red MAGA caps give the Trump campaign the confidence to challenge the polls. His son Eric tweeted out a shot of a rally in Georgia simply saying “the polls are wrong”.
It’s all about the energy: Both Mr Trump and his supporters get charged up by the drama of those moments where the president repeats slogans that get the crowd chanting. So they have been turning up despite pleas from experts not to gather in crowds.
A prophecy: ‘At 4.30 the Lord said to me…’
One of the weekend’s most memorable moments came from the Sunday service at the International Church of Las Vegas.
Speaking to the president, Pastor Denise Goulet said: “At 4.30, the Lord said to me, ‘I am going to give your president a second wind,'” referring to his recent Covid diagnosis. She went on to say Mr Trump would win the election.
Mr Trump still outpolls Mr Biden by a huge margin among evangelicals and recent research shows just how strong that support has stayed. This is because he has delivered on the issues that matter to evangelicals, like a conservative Supreme Court.