Home US The Countdown: Ariana Grande and early voting for astronauts
US

The Countdown: Ariana Grande and early voting for astronauts

0

By

The Countdown: Ariana Grande and early voting for astronauts 1
Related Topics

  • US election 2020

There are 11 days left and as candidates fly all over the country, they can watch the video to Ariana Grande’s new song in which she leads an all-female team at the White House.

LIVE: Candidates hit the road after debate attacks

2px presentational grey line

Early voting for astronauts

About 51.5m votes have been cast so far, according to the US Election Project website, in places like Georgia and Florida – and in Earth’s orbit, where astronaut Kate Rubin just cast her vote at the International Space Station.

- Advertisement -

Just like other absentee voters, as this Nasa release explains, an astronaut has to fill in an application to say they intend to vote from space.

The clerk at the county election office, most likely in Texas where Nasa is based, has a special password to download the astronaut’s vote.

Ariana Grande at the White House

Grab from Ariana Grande Positions music video

image copyrightRepublic Records

- Advertisement -

Very shortly after yesterday’s presidential debate ended, Ariana Grande dropped her new single and accompanying music video which showed her in the White House, surrounded by an all-female team.

She is apparently a little bit conflicted because although she seems to have a big role in what looks to be the Oval Office, she also has work to do in the kitchen.

Whether it is canny marketing move or a coded political statement – or both – it is getting millions of views online, with at least 10m on Instagram in a matter of hours and close to the same again on YouTube.

The oil vote v the climate vote

- Advertisement -

A moment from the presidential debate that is worth revisiting is Joe Biden’s comment on oil.

After an exchange about fracking – a controversial practice which Mr Biden said he would not ban – Mr Trump asked him: “Would you close down the oil industry?”

“I would transition from the oil industry, yes,” Mr Biden said. “The oil industry pollutes significantly,” he added. “It has to be replaced by renewable energy over time.”

Mr Trump then mentioned some oil producing states where that might not be a popular move: “Would you remember that, Texas? Would you remember that Pennsylvania? Oklahoma? Ohio?”

Democratic Congresswoman Kendra Horn of Oklahoma heard the call, and tweeted that she differed from Mr Biden on this, as did Xochitl Torres Small in New Mexico. Mr Biden did clarify his views to reporters saying he would just look to stop subsidies.

Although the Trump campaign will seek to make the most of this, as this piece from the Washington Post about Mr Biden’s statement says Americans’ anxieties about climate change are also high and recent wildfires have focused attention.

Link box banner top

Link box banner bottom

Related Topics

More on this story

- Advertisement -
Previous articleCyprus holidays: Country escapes quarantine but iconic hotel halts operations due to covid
Next articleUrgent full lockdown demanded at 11th hour as SAGE says Tier system 'failing'

RELATED ARTICLES

US

'Warning flare': New swing-state data shows massive Democratic early-vote lead

0
By Marc Caputo and Zach Montellaro “It’s a warning flare,” said veteran Republican strategist Scott Reed. “Some Republicans are stuck in a model that we always run...
Read more
US

What global elections have taught Silicon Valley about misinformation

0
By Steven Overly The New York Post incident elicited partisan howling last week, which led the companies to rethink how they handle content tied to hacked...
Read more
US

Kristen Welker: Presidential debate moderator was 'clear winner' on social media

0
By Related Topics
Read more
US

A Day-By-Day Guide to What Could Happen If This Election Goes Bad

0
By Garrett M. Graff Ballots turn up late Boxes of hundreds of thousands of mail-in ballots ready to ship in Omaha, Neb., in September. | AP The worrisome...
Read more
US

Trump and Biden spar in final presidential debate

0
By Related
Read more
US

Biden says Obamacare will become Bidencare

0
By Quint Forgey Joe Biden on Thursday night invoked the term Bidencare when discussing his plans to build upon the Affordable Care Act, signaling his intention...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

How Christina Anstead Is Choosing To Find 'Peace' After Split From Ant Anstead

Tv & Radio 0
By I’m sure that Christina Anstead is going through a lot right now and I’m glad that she’s choosing to take part in activities that...
Read more

Adele Slays In Fitted Velvet Top For ‘SNL’ Promo With H.E.R. & Kate McKinnon — Watch

Celebrity 0
By Cassie Gill Adele’s ‘SNL’ hosting debut is just days away! The ’25’ singer looked smashing in a new promo as she showed off her 100...
Read more

LUXROBO Wins Worlddidac

Tech 0
By     SEOUL, KOREA, October 23, 2020 /24-7PressRelease/ -- Korean coding education startup, Luxrobo announced that it has been awarded the Worlddidac Outstanding Award 2020 in...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack. And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale. The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress