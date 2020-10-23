Home US The Countdown: Debate masks, Jennifer Lawrence and 60 Minutes
US

The Countdown: Debate masks, Jennifer Lawrence and 60 Minutes

0

By

Related Topics

  • US election 2020

With 12 days remaining, everything could change depending on how the final debate goes. Read our alternative guide to what to watch out for and find who was once a “little Republican”.

2px presentational grey line

Debate night: An alternative viewing guide

A worker cleans the plexiglass shields onstage at the site of the final debate between U.S. President Trump and former Vice President Biden in Nashville, Tennessee worker cleans the plexiglass shields onstage at the site of the final debate between U.S. President Trump and former Vice President Biden in Nashville, Tennessee

- Advertisement -

image copyrightReuters

image captionThe mics are being set up but they will sometimes be muted

We know mics will be muted for parts of it and we know big themes are on the agenda. But what else should you be on the lookout for in the final presidential debate? Here is an alternative checklist as suggested by our reporters Tara McKelvey and Anthony Zurcher:

  • Closely examine the face of the candidate who is not speaking while their mic is muted to assess their response
  • He gave an emotional answer last time but what will Joe Biden do If Donald Trump goes after his son Hunter Biden?
  • Will Donald Trump’s family and friends wear masks this time?
  • Can Donald Trump put pressure on Joe Biden without seeming too aggressive?
  • Will she keep a lid on it? What has debate host Kristen Welker learned from the mistakes of others?

The BBC also has a

definitive viewing guide to tonight’s debate.

Donald Trump posted that 60 Minutes interview

Donald Trump posted about 40 minutes of the 60 Minutes interview, which is set to air on Sunday, but which he abruptly ended after accusing host Lesley Stahl of being unfair.

- Advertisement -

He continued his tirade against her on Twitter: “Watch her constant interruptions & anger. Compare my full, flowing and ‘magnificently brilliant’ answers to their ‘Q’s’.”

He does trail to the debate, however saying: “Tonight’s anchor, Kristen Welker, is far worse!”

So what does the video show?

  • Mr Trump says he would like to see the Supreme Court end the Affordable Care Act
  • He complains about the tough questioning on a number of occasions
  • He says the interviewer hasn’t gone after Joe Biden enough

Conservatives have praised him for posting the interview as threatened, but others have said the clip may do his image more harm than good.

CBS responded with a statement: “The White House’s unprecedented decision to disregard their agreement with CBS & release their footage will not deter ’60 Minutes’ from providing its full, fair and contextual reporting which presidents have participated in for decades.”

Jennifer Lawrence: ‘I was a little Republican’

Actress Jennifer Lawrence has revealed that she voted for John McCain over Barack Obama – but that she voted for the Democratic Party after that.

She was talking to Heather McMahon on the Absolutely Not podcast.

“I was fortunate to grow up in a Republican house, where I could see the fiscal benefits of some of the Republican policies

“But then, for me, when Donald Trump got elected, that just changed everything.”

She’s joined by Republican Senator Mitt Romney, a former presidential candidate himself, who also recently revealed he did not vote for Donald Trump.

Link box banner top

Link box banner bottom

Related Topics

- Advertisement -
Previous articleCovid: Tougher restriction begin for millions in England and Wales

RELATED ARTICLES

US

Why This Campaign Feels Like It’s Stuck in a Time Loop

0
ByJoanna Weiss But this is 2020, and everything is different. All of the usual activity that makes up the longest and most expensive political race...
Read more
US

Epstein: Ghislaine Maxwell denies witnessing 'inappropriate' activities

0
ByAsked if she was aware of any non-consensual sexual acts between Epstein and masseuses, she replied: "All the time that I have been in...
Read more
US

The Hidden, Eat-Your-Vegetables Side of Biden’s Climate Policy

0
ByMichael Grunwald The irony is that Biden’s current climate plan, which he pegs at $ 2 trillion, borrows heavily from his vanquished rivals—and it...
Read more
US

Hunter Biden, Rudy Giuliani and the ‘hard drive from hell’

0
ByKyle Cheney, Natasha Bertrand and Andrew Desiderio For those not steeped in the byzantine maze of reporting on Hunter Biden, the story can be pretty...
Read more
US

‘Biden was simply seen as the better human’: Why Trump needs to tone it down in the debate

0
ByDavid Siders “People tend to forget that he came to a relatively cogent and disciplined closing argument in 2016 — the idea that we needed...
Read more
US

James Randi: Magician and sceptic dies aged 92

0
ByOne of the best known magicians in the entertainment industry, James Randi, famous for exposing claimants of the paranormal, has died in the US...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

The Countdown: Debate masks, Jennifer Lawrence and 60 Minutes

US 0
ByRelated TopicsUS election 2020With 12 days remaining, everything could change depending on how the final debate goes. Read our alternative guide to what to...
Read more

Covid: Tougher restriction begin for millions in England and Wales

U.K. 0
ByRelated Topics
Read more

Holidays: Canary Islands, Maldives, Denmark & Mykonos 'safe' as quarantine scrapped

Travel 0
ByShapps tweeted today: "Following an assessment of the latest data, the Canaries, the Maldives, Denmark and Mykonos have been ADDED to the #TravelCorridors list. "From...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress