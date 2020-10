A high fever, a new cough, and a change to your sense of smell or taste are the most common early coronavirus symptoms, according to the NHS.

In the UK, you should only get tested for the infection if you develop any of these symptoms.

Some patients have also reported a sore throat, headaches, and even hiccups, on top of the more common signs.

More than 41,000 people have died from coronavirus in the UK.

