The Crawlher Girls, Tif and Britt, Open Order-Fulfillment Center in Fort Worth Design District

FORT WORTH, TX, October 20, 2020 /24-7PressRelease/ — If you’ve been active in the off-road community over the last few years, you probably already know Tif and Britt, the Crawlher girls.

Crawlher, the off-road clothing and accessories brand they started together in 2016 and promoted by dong 30 to 40 jeep events per year and by building a community on social media, has grown steadily since its inception.

“Warehousing and shipping orders had taken over several rooms and the garages of both our houses,” said Crawlher Co-founder Brittanie Calkins. “Tif and I knew we had to get busy finding some commercial space for lease.”

“We picked Fort Worth Design District partly because we do a lot of work representing other brands and the art from the annual graffiti art festivals held in the district makes a good background for product photography,” said Calkins. “It’s also dog-friendly,” she added.

“We’re just going to be getting orders ready to ship and doing our social media in the new space,” said Calkins. “It won’t be a store, so it won’t be open to the public.”

The Crawlher brand embraces the off-road lifestyle. “We want to show people you can get your hair and nails done and still love working on jeeps and everything else that comes with being an off-roader,” said Calkins.

The brand is also about inclusion. “You don’t have to be size 2 in a bikini to be a jeep girl,” said Calkins. “Tiff and I have seven kids between us. A lot of moms love wheeling and look great when they’re just being themselves and enjoying the freedom to go where they want to,” added Calkins.

About Crawlher

Crawlher (https://crawlhers.com/) is an online off-road clothing shop specializing in off-road apparel. It was founded in 2016 by Tiffany Treese and Brittanie Calkins, aka Tif and Britt. Follow Crawlher on IG @crawlher and facebook/crawlhergarage.

About Fort Worth Design District

Fort Worth Design District is a business enclave made for creative entrepreneurs in fashion, design, architecture, technology, and other fields that prize both design and aesthetics. 40+ acres, Fort Worth Design District features retail shop space for rent, studios and workshops, showrooms, light industrial spaces for makers, distributors and manufacturers and coworking office suites. The center of the district is Box Office Warehouse Suites (BOWS), an eco-friendly business park made from more than 100 recycled shipping containers. Surrounding BOWS is Golden Triangle Business Park with additional commercial property for lease. Nestled in the complex is Paddock Place Office Suites, the horse barn turned into coworking office suites.

