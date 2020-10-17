Home Health The 'diabetes superfood' fruit to protect against high blood sugar symptoms at...
Health

The 'diabetes superfood' fruit to protect against high blood sugar symptoms at home

0

Type 2 diabetes could be caused by the body not producing enough of the hormone insulin, or the body not reacting to insulin.

Without enough of the hormone, the body struggles to convert sugar in the blood into usable energy.

It’s crucial that if you think you may have diabetes, you speak to a doctor as soon as possible.

Making some changes to your daily diet is one of the easiest ways to manage your blood sugar levels.

READ MORE: Type 2 diabetes – the best type of tea to drink to lower your risk

“There are certain foods that provide huge health benefits for people with diabetes,” it said. “They are often known as ‘diabetes superfoods’.

“Several studies have linked berries to a number of health benefits for people with diabetes, particularly type 2 diabetes.

“Berries are also a good source of vitamin C and fibre, and they don’t contain many carbohydrates.

“Good examples of berries include blueberries, strawberries, blackberries, raspberries, [and] cherries.”

- Advertisement -

You could also lower your risk of high blood sugar by adding more cinnamon to your diet, nutritionists have revealed.

Cinnamon helps insulin to provide the body’s cells with enough energy.

Just three grams of cinnamon every day has been claimed to stabilise blood sugar levels.

But if you decide to take cinnamon supplements, as opposed to sprinkling it over your food, you should always speak to a doctor first.

Many people may have diabetes without even knowing it, because the signs and symptoms don’t necessarily make you feel unwell.

Common diabetes symptoms include having cuts or wounds that take longer to heal, having an unquenchable thirst, and passing more urine than normal.

You should speak to a doctor if you’re worried about the warning signs or symptoms of diabetes, or if you think you may be at risk.

Diagnosing the condition early is very important, because patients are more at risk of some deadly complications, including heart disease and strokes.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleSuperman SPOTTED on The Batman set after Henry Cavill return rumours
Next articleCovid: Confusion over fresh talks in Manchester tier row

RELATED ARTICLES

Health

The 3p a day supplements to avoid high blood pressure – 'most effective natural remedy'

0
Hypertension puts extra stress on blood vessels and vital organs. Eating an unhealthy diet or not doing enough regular exercise could be raising your chances...
Read more
Health

The three ‘sneaky’ signs of a vitamin B12 deficiency that you may be missing

0
People with undiagnosed symptoms should consider that they may have a vitamin B12 deficiency. While it's unlikely that your symptoms are caused by the condition,...
Read more
Health

Can I go to the dentist in Tier 2?

0
The BDA said rules preventing travel to Wales would not affect people who need to enter the country for dentistry. They wrote: "People from parts...
Read more
Health

Hair loss treatment: Three essential oils backed by science to increase hair growth

0
Hair loss is a condition that many people experience, and it's considered completely normal. But for some, hair loss can prove distressing. Science has...
Read more
Health

Chris Christie, out of hospital after battling Covid, urges Trump to go further on masks

0
By Quint Forgey Christie, who announced he had tested positive on Oct. 3, is one of roughly three dozen people who has been diagnosed with...
Read more
Health

Pfizer won't seek coronavirus vaccine authorization until after election

0
By Zachary BrennanThe Pfizer world headquarters stands in Manhattan. | Drew Angerer/Getty ImagesPfizer will not seek an emergency authorization for its coronavirus vaccine until...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Covid: Confusion over fresh talks in Manchester tier row

U.K. 0
Tighter rules kicked in for millions of people in England on Saturday as areas moved up a tier in a new alert system.
Read more

The 'diabetes superfood' fruit to protect against high blood sugar symptoms at home

Health 0
Type 2 diabetes could be caused by the body not producing enough of the hormone insulin, or the body not reacting to insulin. Without enough...
Read more

Superman SPOTTED on The Batman set after Henry Cavill return rumours

Entertainment 0
Many of the extras are in either fancy dress or Halloween costumes. Included in this image is the bright blue outfit and red cape of...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: