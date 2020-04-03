Home Entertainment The Diary of Sport review: The next best thing to being there
Entertainment

The Diary of Sport review: The next best thing to being there

0
The Diary of Sport review: The next best thing to being there 1

But nothing is certain. Perhaps the season will be voided, robbing Liverpool of their first title since they won the old First Division in 1990. So what can the sports fan do while waiting for the games to begin again?

Well, a great new book takes a look at hundreds of years of sporting history.

The Diary of Sport by Nick Weatherhogg (Pitch, £19.99) is a daily calendar of sports trivia beginning with the birth of every race horse (January 1) to Crystal Palace ending Manchester City’s run of 18 consecutive Premier League victories on December 31, 2017.

It covers almost every sport: a look at the entries for October 25-27 and you can read about snooker, Formula 1, football, horse racing, boxing, hockey, rugby league, IndyCar and basketball.

There are a mix of events, births and deaths and bizarre events like the woman’s football match at the London Olympics that was played in a different country!

I was a bit surprised that for the entry on 6 May 1954 when Roger Bannister ran the first sub-four minute mile, Weatherhogg did not include the fact that the timekeeper was that doyen of record keepers Norris McWhirter and he had practised announcing the result in his bath the previous night.

Still, plenty of good tuff makes it a must for any sports fans’ shelf to keep them entertained until the real thing gets underway again.

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePremier League restart date moved back again after fresh coronavirus meeting
Next articleBowel cancer symptoms: How long has your constipation lasted? Sign of the deadly disease

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

PS Plus October 2020 FREE PS4 games: Dark Souls, Resident Evil 7 for PlayStation Plus?

Newslanes - 0
PS4 platform holder Sony is getting ready to reveal the free PS Plus games for October 2020. Assuming Sony doesn't make another surprise early announcement, the October 2020...
Read more
Entertainment

Super Mario 3D All-Stars Switch REVIEW: A collection of classics with one or two caveats

Newslanes - 0
When Super Mario 3D All-Stars was announced for Nintendo Switch, it was hard not to get excited about revisiting three bonafide classics. The Nintendo Switch...
Read more
Entertainment

Elvis Presley 'alive': The King was spotted 'FLYING to Buenos Aires'

Newslanes - 0
To make matters even more convincing, the man reportedly gave the airport the name of "Jon Burrows". Fans of the King will know Jon Burrows...
Read more
Entertainment

Ken Follett’s favourite photograph

Newslanes - 0
“HERE you see me playing bass guitar with my late son Emanuele onstage at the 2011 Anteprime Festival inItaly. It’s a celebration of literature,...
Read more
Entertainment

Animal Crossing Fall Update: New Horizons release date and Halloween costumes revealed

Newslanes - 0
It won’t be long before gamers get to try out Nintendo’s next big Animal Crossing update on Switch consoles. The development team behind the...
Read more
Entertainment

Elvis Presley children: How many grandchildren does Elvis have? Who is their mother?

Newslanes - 0
Elvis Presley had one daughter with his only wife Priscilla, who was born exactly nine months after their wedding day. Lisa Marie Presley was...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

PS Plus October 2020 FREE PS4 games: Dark Souls, Resident Evil 7 for PlayStation Plus?

Entertainment Newslanes - 0
PS4 platform holder Sony is getting ready to reveal the free PS Plus games for October 2020. Assuming Sony doesn't make another surprise early announcement, the October 2020...
Read more

Lewis Hamilton frustrated after Valtteri Bottas wins Russian Grand Prix

Sports Newslanes - 0
Lewis Hamilton frustrated after Valtteri Bottas wins Russian Grand Prix with Lewis Hamilton was evidently frustrated after Valtteri Bottas won the Russian Grand Prix. Max Vertsappen...
Read more

Billie Piper addresses ‘terrifying’ change ahead of ex Laurence Fox's political party news

Celebrity Newslanes - 0
Actress and singer Billie Piper, 38, who rose to fame aged 15, said celebrity parties are mostly full of “damaged people” and said she...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming Newslanes - 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment Newslanes - 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science Newslanes - 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: