The disgusting American food that could be coming to your supermarket soon

Europe takes a cautionary approach when it comes to meat and animals must be deemed safe before they can be sold. However in the US, they take a different approach where it must be proved to be dangerous before it’s banned.

However, it isn’t just beef Brits should be worried about because standards in the US are also very different when it comes to pork.

The American pork industry is a £23.4billion a year industry with over 78 million pigs being raised indoors within the country.

With over nine million pigs in North Carolina alone, these animals are kept in crates so small that they can’t turn around.