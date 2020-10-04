The herbal supplement shown to boost sexual performance and encourage weight loss

Only seven percent of veterans taking a placebo reported any improvements.
However, it is worth noting that organisations like the American Urology Association do not recommend yohimbine for the treatment of erectile dysfunction due to insufficient evidence and the potential for adverse side effects.
Weight loss benefits
Yohimbine’s ability to block the alpha-2 adrenergic receptors located in fat cells could, in theory, lead to increased fat loss and weight loss.
Several controlled studies have put this hypothesis to the test.
On the other hand, two additional controlled studies concluded that yohimbine had no significant effect on weight loss or fat loss.
General dietary tips for losing weight
According to the NHS, there’s no single rule that applies to everyone, but to lose weight at a safe and sustainable rate of 0.5 to 1kg a week, most people are advised to reduce their energy intake by 600 calories a day.
“For most men, this will mean consuming no more than 1,900 calories a day, and for most women, no more than 1,400 calories a day,” explains the health body.
It adds: “The best way to achieve this is to swap unhealthy and high-energy food choices – such as fast food, processed food and sugary drinks (including alcohol) – for healthier choices.”
