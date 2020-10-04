The herbal supplement shown to boost sexual performance and encourage weight loss

Only seven percent of veterans taking a placebo reported any improvements.

However, it is worth noting that organisations like the American Urology Association do not recommend yohimbine for the treatment of erectile dysfunction due to insufficient evidence and the potential for adverse side effects.

Weight loss benefits

Yohimbine’s ability to block the alpha-2 adrenergic receptors located in fat cells could, in theory, lead to increased fat loss and weight loss.

Several controlled studies have put this hypothesis to the test.