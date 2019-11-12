The Hundred Draft: When is the draft? How does it work? Free live stream and player news

Chris Gayle, Lasith Malinga and Steve Smith are three of the overseas players in The Hundred Draft

English cricket will enter new territory on Sunday as the first ever draft in this country takes place for the ECB’s new 100 ball competition – The Hundred. Eight teams based in seven cities across England and Wales will buy players who have registered their interest in the tournament. Australian superstars Steve Smith and David Warner are among the 200-plus overseas players to have thrown their names into the hat, as has West Indies great Chris Gayle and Pakistan legend Shahid Afridi. Express Sport is here to give you all the information you need to know ahead of the historic event and how you can watch it for free on an online live stream.

What is The Hundred? The Hundred is the ECB’s new city based franchise competition that will start in 2020. The format will be 100 balls per side, consisting of 10 10-ball overs. A bowler can bowl all 10 balls in an over or bowl five balls and someone else bowl the other five. One bowler can bowl a maximum of 20 balls in a match. The powerplay will be the first 25 balls of each innings. There are eight teams who will all play each other once apart from your local team, who you will play twice to make it eight group stage matches – four at home and four away. The competition starts July 17 2020, with the finals day taking place on August 16.

When is the draft? The draft takes place on Sunday October 20 at Sky Sports studios in west London. It will start at 7pm U.K. time and finish three hours later at 10pm. This will determine the squads of each of the teams. How does the draft work? There are 14 rounds in the draft for teams buy players they want to sign. The teams will take it in turns for each round to go first, with Trent Rockets having first pick (see full order below). Each team has 100 seconds to make their pick.

