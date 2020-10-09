Home Lifestyle The invisible hearing aid that goes unnoticed and comes with a seven...
The invisible hearing aid that goes unnoticed and comes with a seven day free trial

The technology of hearing aids has come a long way from the horns and trumpets of centuries past. And with more sophisticated devices and a greater understanding of our ears in general, hearing aids have become cleverer and less noticeable.

At the forefront of this innovation is the rise of the ITE – or ‘in the ear’ aid to you and I.

Amplifon, a global leader in hearing aids for seven decades, now offers a device so small it goes unnoticed.

This discrete device is known as the ampli-mini and is one of the company’s biggest selling aids owing to its invisibility.

Each mini aid has a custom-made shell that fits comfortably in the user’s ear canal. It is also built to be strong and water resistant allowing for years of wear.

Despite its compact size, the device offers the latest technology when it comes to sound quality, ensuring the user can listen with confidence whether that’s at a busy cafe, in a staff meeting or while watching the television.

One customer who opted for the mini due to its discrete size was Tommy Robinson. His only regret has been that he didn’t make the appointment sooner.

Click here to try Amplifon’s new hearing aids FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS!

Tommy said: “It was vanity, to be honest, but as I got older I realised I was missing a lot of conversations.

“When you haven’t got hearing aids, you seem to hear everything else but the person you are trying to concentrate on.

“My hearing aids have made a massive difference. They’re fantastic. They’re brilliant and the value is just unbelievable.”

