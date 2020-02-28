The Invisible Man streaming: Can you watch the FULL movie online? Is it legal?

Elisabeth Moss in The Invisible Man The Invisible Man stars Elisabeth Moss, and will see her became a horror movie lead. The film follows a young woman who has been abused by her husband dealing with his death, and the feeling that he is still haunting her. For those who do not want to see a scary movie in the cinema, is there a way to watch it curled up on the sofa?

Is The Invisible Man available to stream online?

The Invisible Man is only just arriving in cinemas, so it is not available to stream or watch online as it is not being simultaneously released. Any website claiming to have the film for streaming or download is illegal. The Digital Economy Act 2017 means people could now face ten-year prison sentences for illegally streaming copyrighted content. To be sure you’re not watching copyrighted material, you should go direct to companies such as Netflix or Amazon Prime, according to FACT (Federation Against Copyright Theft). READ MORE: Dark Waters streaming: Can you watch the FULL movie online? Is it legal?

Not only is it illegal to stream films on illegal sites, but it could also be a danger to your computer.

- Advertisement - To add further warning, CEO of FACT Kieron Sharp said: “There are now more ways than ever for consumers to watch movies and TV but not going to legitimate sources to watch new movies is not a grey area: it is against the law. “As well as being illegal, evidence shows that streaming pirated content is incredibly risky and can expose users to malware and inappropriate content. “Not only does that deny the best viewing experience, it’s just not worth taking the chance.” Given the film is out in cinemas over the weekend, it is easy for fans to get their fix of horror by watching it online.

Elisabeth Charles in The Invisible Man

- Advertisement - Elisabeth Moss in The Invisible Man

What is the age rating for The Invisible Man? The age rating for The Invisible Man is a 15, meaning the movie can not be seen by anyone younger than 15 in the cinema. When the movie is eventually available to be streamed online or bought on DVD, this will also apply, and no one younger than 15 will be permitted to purchase the movie in any format. Judging by the trailer, the film is full of scares and spooky moments, so it is best to adhere to the ruling of the BBFC (British Board of Film Classification) as it specialises in rating movies most appropriately for young people. On their website, parents who are concerned about their children seeing the movie can read the ratings info, which provides more in-depth information about what could upset a child. To do this, visit the BBFC website for more information.

- Advertisement - Elisabeth Moss and Oliver Jackson-Cohen as her ex in The Invisible Man

What is The Invisible Man about? The official synopsis from Universal reads: “Trapped in a violent, controlling relationship with a wealthy and brilliant scientist, Cecilia Kass (played by Elisabeth Moss) escapes in the dead of night and disappears into hiding, aided by her sister (Harriet Dyer), their childhood friend (Aldis Hodge) and his teenage daughter (Storm Reid.) “But when Cecilia’s abusive ex (Oliver Jackson-Cohen) commits suicide and leaves her a generous portion of his vast fortune, Cecilia suspects his death was a hoax. “As a series of eerie coincidences turns lethal, threatening the lives of those she loves, Cecilia’s sanity begins to unravel as she desperately tries to prove that she is being hunted by someone nobody can see.” The Invisible Man is out in cinemas on February 28

Like this: Like Loading...