The Little-Known Women Behind Some Well-Known Landscapes

This article is part of our latest Fine Arts & Exhibits special report, which focuses on how art endures and inspires, even in the darkest of times.

Frederick Law Olmsted, Calvert Vaux and André Le Nôtre are names nearly as well known as their famous landscapes — Central Park for Olmsted and Vaux, and Versailles for Le Nôtre, the principal gardener of King Louis XIV of France.

But what about the women? They have played major roles in a diverse array of landscapes in the United States: Marjorie Sewell Cautley, the landscape architect of Radburn in Fair Lawn, N.J., a New Deal-era planned suburban community based on safety and access to shared parks and open spaces that became a model for projects around the world; Clermont Lee, whose designs revitalized the public squares and gardens of the Historic District in Savannah, Ga.; and Genevieve Gillette, the force behind the multimillion dollar funding for Michigan State Parks, one of the nation’s most robust public systems.

“Women have literally shaped the American landscape and continue to today,” said Charles A. Birnbaum, president and chief executive of The Cultural Landscape Foundation, “but their names and contributions are largely unknown.” For example, Ruth Shellhorn, who created the private gardens of many Hollywood moguls and worked directly with Walt Disney on his park in California, “has been overshadowed,” Mr. Birnbaum said. “At Disneyland today, there’s no recognition of her work.”