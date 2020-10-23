The Million Pound Cube viewers puzzled over player’s plans to 'give away' winnings 'Why?'

By

“Having teams of two made it much more tense, you have people who argue, people who are supporting and helping each other,” Phillip added.

As well as five civilian editions of the show airing this week, there have also been two celebrity instalments.

Actor Jason Manford, 39, and comedian Mo Gilligan, 32, were the first famous faces to take on The Cube, with Stacey Dooley, 33, and Kevin Clifton, 38, facing the challenges this weekend to win big for their charities.

“I will say this Stacey is the most extraordinary risk-taker, she is fearless, absolutely fearless,” Phillip remarked.

The Million Pound Cube continues Friday at 9pm on ITV.