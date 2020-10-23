Home Tv & Radio The Million Pound Cube viewers puzzled over player’s plans to 'give away'...
Tv & Radio

The Million Pound Cube viewers puzzled over player’s plans to 'give away' winnings 'Why?'

0

By

The Million Pound Cube viewers puzzled over player’s plans to 'give away' winnings 'Why?' 1

“Having teams of two made it much more tense, you have people who argue, people who are supporting and helping each other,” Phillip added.

As well as five civilian editions of the show airing this week, there have also been two celebrity instalments.

Actor Jason Manford, 39, and comedian Mo Gilligan, 32, were the first famous faces to take on The Cube, with Stacey Dooley, 33, and Kevin Clifton, 38, facing the challenges this weekend to win big for their charities.

“I will say this Stacey is the most extraordinary risk-taker, she is fearless, absolutely fearless,” Phillip remarked.

The Million Pound Cube continues Friday at 9pm on ITV.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleTopless Ireland Baldwin Uses Vote Stickers as Nipple Pasties
Next articleThe DOJ Is Fighting Google on a Shifting Battlefield

RELATED ARTICLES

Tv & Radio

BBC Breakfast viewers rage at Labour's Shadow Chancellor after 'car crash' interview

0
By Labour's Anneliese Dodds suffered a "car crash" interview after Naga Munchetty grilled the Shadow Chancellor this morning on BBC Breakfast. Ms Munchetty put pressure...
Read more
Tv & Radio

Mirzapur season 2: Golu star Shweta Tripathi addresses major change to character

0
By When his son Munna (Divyendu Sharma) accidentally kills a groom during a wedding, the crime lord goes to desperate lengths to absolve his family,...
Read more
Tv & Radio

The Wild Reason Why A Bachelorette Fan Just Apologized To Clare Crawley

0
By If you're keeping up with The Bachelorette, you might remember a moment from this week, where Clare was having some alone time conversation with...
Read more
Tv & Radio

I'm A Celebrity 2020: BBC's Victoria Derbyshire 'revealed' as fifth celeb to 'sign up'

0
By I'm A Celebrity 2020 is almost upon us and now another name has been put forward, thought to be joining the long list of...
Read more
Tv & Radio

How Unsolved Mysteries Will Continue After Season 2 On Netflix

0
By Unsolved Mysteries found its latest home on Netflix, delivering more cases that were never conclusively closed in two releases this year. The second season...
Read more
Tv & Radio

A Place in the Sun’s Jasmine Harman branded ‘unfair’ as she leaves couple in tears

0
By Upon arriving at the second property in Costa Blanca, Bob, who was keen on staying in the UK, knew the property was good enough...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Ramblers Way gets listed on THE OCMX™

Fashion 0
By     KENNEBUNK, ME, October 23, 2020 /24-7PressRelease/ -- The Leading Organic Wool Clothing company in America, Ramblers Way Farm, established 2009. A replica of Tom's...
Read more

Debbie McGee's advice to Ranvir revealed after Giovanni discovery: 'You have sussed him'

Celebrity 0
By Debbie McGee, 71, decided to wish Good Morning Britain presenter Ranvir Singh, 35, good luck for her first dance on Strictly Come Dancing 2020...
Read more

Flu jab: How long does it take for immunity against the virus to develop?

Health 0
By Flu symptoms The flu can cause a range of symptoms, which can be mild or severe – usually improving within a week. Symptoms include: fever, headache,...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack. And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale. The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress