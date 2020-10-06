Home Health The most prominent symptoms in hospitalised COVID patients may not be a...
Health

The most prominent symptoms in hospitalised COVID patients may not be a cough and fever

0

Dr Igor Koralnik, chief of neuro-infectious diseases and global neurology at Northwestern Medicine, said: “We are now looking to characterize the long-term neurologic effects of COVID-19 and the cognitive outcomes in patients with COVID-19-associated encephalopathy.

“We’re studying this in patients who are discharged from the hospital, as well as in COVID-19 ‘long-haulers,’ who have never been hospitalised but also suffer from a similar range of neurological problems, including brain fog.”

The UK government’s advice on coronavirus symptoms still remains the same.

It says if you experience any of the main symptoms of coronavirus – a high temperature, a new, continuous cough, and a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste, you should get a test to check if you have the virus as soon as possible.

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePS5 stock update: Sony has some good news for disgruntled pre-order customers
Next articleGogglebox jobs in real life: What do the cast of Gogglebox do for a living?

RELATED ARTICLES

Health

High blood pressure: The dizzy sensation that may indicate risk of pulmonary hypertension

0
Blood pressure is the force of blood pushing against the artery walls as it goes through your body. Like air in a tyre or...
Read more
Health

How to live longer: Two lifestyle factors you must avoid if you want to boost longevity

0
With the current difficult times we are all facing, doing all we can to keep ourselves as healthy as possible is on the forefront...
Read more
Health

The best drink to protect against heart disease and an early death

0
The key to living longer could be to eat a healthy, balanced diet - including at least five portions of fruit and vegetables every...
Read more
Health

How to lower your dementia risk with a quick and simple exercise – and it won’t take long

0
There are a number of different types of dementia, and the most common in the UK is Alzheimer’s disease. Diagnosing the condition early could help...
Read more
Health

The three common signs of a deadly heart attack that you may be overlooking

0
Heart attacks are caused by a lack of blood reaching the heart. Without enough blood, the heart could become seriously damaged - and it may...
Read more
Health

Back pain: When your back pain could signal a vascular disorder – symptoms to spot

0
Back pain is often triggered by disorders of the gastrointestinal tract. Ulcers may cause upper lumbar back pain. A perforated ulcer is said to trigger intense...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

The Audi R8 That Rezz Takes for a Spin

Lifestyle 0
By A.J. Baime Oct. 6, 2020 9:31 am ETRezz (Ukrainian-born Isabelle Rezazadeh ), 25, the Toronto-based DJ, recording artist and producer currently featured in the...
Read more

If your Android smartphone is on this list, Google thinks you're in danger of being hacked

Tech 0
Google has announced details of a new plan to ensure that Android smartphone manufacturers keep their devices updated – naming and shaming. Yes, a...
Read more

Egypt archaeology news: 59 sarcophagi discovered near pyramid complex

Science 0
Researchers excavating an area south of Cairo have been stunned after discovering dozens of sarcophagi, most of which had human remains inside. Egypt's tourism...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: