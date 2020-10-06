The most prominent symptoms in hospitalised COVID patients may not be a cough and fever

Dr Igor Koralnik, chief of neuro-infectious diseases and global neurology at Northwestern Medicine, said: “We are now looking to characterize the long-term neurologic effects of COVID-19 and the cognitive outcomes in patients with COVID-19-associated encephalopathy.

“We’re studying this in patients who are discharged from the hospital, as well as in COVID-19 ‘long-haulers,’ who have never been hospitalised but also suffer from a similar range of neurological problems, including brain fog.”

The UK government’s advice on coronavirus symptoms still remains the same.

It says if you experience any of the main symptoms of coronavirus – a high temperature, a new, continuous cough, and a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste, you should get a test to check if you have the virus as soon as possible.

Like this: Like Loading...