Home Entertainment The myth of la vie en rose lives on
Entertainment

The myth of la vie en rose lives on

0

LOVE it, hate it or love to hate it: the smash-hit Netflix series Emily in Paris, which perpetuates long-held fantasies about the City of Light involving berets and pleasure-loving Frenchies, leaves no one indifferent.

After An American in Paris, Funny Face, Moulin Rouge or Amelie, the rose-tinted, romanced vision of Paris – with Instagram a new arrival – is once again laid out in all its glory in one of the most-watched series of the moment.

Many French critics have castigated the 10-episode series, tired of seeing Parisians portrayed as suspicious concierges, unfriendly bakers or waiters, or snobbish, lazy and/or flirty colleagues.

The American heroine, meanwhile, doesn’t seem to ever take the metro and lives in an attic room once supposedly used for maids that is implausibly big, above a handsome neighbour who is just as implausible.

It is a sugarcoated reality that irritates Lindsey Tramuta, an American writer who has lived in Paris for 15 years.

Tramuta has written The New Paris and The New Parisienne in which she tries to show there is much more to the city than old-worldly brasseries and corner cafes.

Instagram-filtered playground

“We are in 2020 and we are still recycling the old cards,“ she says, pointing to an economic and social reality that is overlooked in a city that has experienced jihadist attacks, the Yellow Vests protest movement and mass strikes.

- Advertisement -

“It is not a harmless series of cliches,“ she adds.

“When Paris is portrayed incessantly that way, for generations, it contributes to a problematic long term understanding of the place itself.”

One of these problems is the so-called Paris syndrome, which people have come to call the acute disappointment felt by some tourists when they arrive in the capital and see it as it is.

For Tramuta, the rose-tinted portrayal “is an example of the way Paris is exploited by film companies, luxury brands, authors, it makes the city look like an Instagram-filtered playground”.

Criticised too for magnifying the French-US culture clash, Emily in Paris has nevertheless found success in recycling the decades-old cliches and Netflix is entirely at ease with that.

“If Emily had come to your city and not ‘in Paris’, what would the big cliches of the series be?,“ it joked on Twitter.

“Take Emily in Marseille = it’s always sunny, the old port smells of sardines and Jul wanders the streets,“ it added, referring to a rapper born in the French southern city.

For Agnes Poirier, the author of Left Bank, a book on Paris’s post-war intellectual and cultural life, “cliches all have an element of truth or they wouldn’t be cliches.

“Also, cliches die hard.

- Advertisement -

“And in comparison to American cities, yes, Paris looks and feels romantic and the French have a different and more tolerant attitude to extramarital affairs and marriage.”

Silly and funny

But, she adds: “Paris and Parisians fascinate for what are now, alas, purely historical reasons,“ referring to the books or films that have created the image of “the city of love”, of unrestrained sexuality or of living the good life.

Ines de la Fressange, a fashion designer and co-author of the bestselling lifestyle book La Parisienne, says it might all be a dream Paris, but with “a little bit of truth in it all” nevertheless.

“We often forget that Americans see Paris as a type of Disneyland – Emily takes a selfie with a pain au chocolat,“ says the former model.

“But in New York, we too are amazed by the Empire State Building.

“Right now, Paris is suffering from a lack of tourists. If cliches on gastronomy, elegance and beauty make people want to come here, it’s not a problem.”

And the series, created by Darren Star who also made Sex and the City, has sparked a deluge of tweets from foreigners saying they want to live in Paris after having seen the series.

- Advertisement -

“It is a silly and funny rom com that a lot of foreigners can relate to,“ says Lane Nieset, an American freelance journalist who specialises in travel and gastronomy and has lived in Paris for nearly two years.

“For the Americans, the French still represent the epitome of class and sophistication.

And at a time of coronavirus pandemic when “they can’t travel, it makes them dream, it is an escape”.- AFP

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePayPal could be about to charge YOU: Do one simple thing to avoid paying the fee
Next articleIn New Milestone, Physicists Store And Transport Light Using Quantum Memory

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

Elvis: Frank Sinatra's DESPERATE attempt to save The King's life

0
When Elvis and Rock 'n Roll music first arrived on the scene, Sinatra was scathing. He called it: "the most brutal, ugly, degenerate, vicious...
Read more
Entertainment

Zoom opens platform for paid events

0
THE fast-growing online video app Zoom said Oct 14 it would open its platform to paid events to help performers, teachers and others monetize...
Read more
Entertainment

PS5 news: Sony reveals PlayStation VR requirements from PS4 console

0
PS5 news this week includes PSVR compatibility questions (Image: SONY)Sony has plenty of hype surrounding their new console before its official release date in...
Read more
Entertainment

Shakespeare’s plays sell for almost US$10million

0
A RARE 1623 book that brought together William Shakespeare’s plays for the first time sold for a record $ 9.97 million at...
Read more
Entertainment

How walkable is your city?

0
URBAN planners and local authorities must improve walkability in cities to tackle poor health and social inequality, researchers said on Thursday, after the coronavirus...
Read more
Entertainment

Dabao Live to help F&B businesses reach more customers online

0
WEB BYTES Sdn Bhd (Web Bytes), a cloud-based retail management software company for retail and food and beverage (F&B) businesses has launched a Facebook...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Gareth Southgate offers struggling Man Utd star Harry Maguire support after England red

Sports 0
"The sending off alters everything, and the penalty afterwards, but after then we showed resilience. A great example of how to play with ten...
Read more

Dave Roberts on Clayton Kershaw’s health and Dodgers’ desperation after going down 2-0

Sports 0
Video Details Oct 13, 2020 at 11:58p ET | MLB | Duration: 2:11Listen to what Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts had to say about...
Read more

5 takeaways from the Amy Coney Barrett hearings

US 0
Josh Gerstein Senators give Barrett a promotionSen. Sheldon Whitehouse questions Amy Coney Barrett on Wednesday. | Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP As the hearings...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: