The natural extract that increases hair growth in days by stimulating hair follicles

What’s more, in a hair loss study in mice, researchers found that 33 percent of the animals that consumed green tea extract experienced hair regrowth after six months, while no mice in the control group experienced improvement.

There are other suggested explanations for the role green tea plays in hair growth.

Hair growth is largely related to oxygen and nutrient delivery to the skin. In fact, poor blood circulation can lead to hair loss.

Therefore, researchers reason that drinking green tea may increase the supply of these nutrients to your scalp and improve hair growth.