The natural extract that led to a 34 percent increase in hairs on scalp within months

What about human applications?

A study published in Tropical Life Sciences Research involving 38 mostly male volunteers with signs of hair loss and balding found that vitamin E treated hair loss.

The study divided participants into two groups: those who took 100-milligram oral supplements of mixed tocotrienols — a group of vitamin E — for eight months and a placebo group.

After eight months, those taking the vitamin E supplement saw a 34 percent increase in the number of hairs on their scalp while the placebo saw a 0.1 percent loss in the number of hairs.

Conventional treatments

According to the NHS, finasteride and minoxidil are the main treatments for male pattern baldness.