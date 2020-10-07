The natural shampoo you can make at home to stimulate hair growth without side effects

They found when applied to skin for five minutes (much longer than your usual shampoo), the mixture didn’t irritate the skin.
Crucially, They found that the onion shampoo promoted hair growth.
It also provided more nutrients and better nourishment to hair follicles and moisturised dry hair and scalp.
The finding is not entirely surprising because evidence elsewhere has demonstrated the hair-growing utility of onions.
Regrowth of terminal coarse hairs started after two weeks of treatment with crude onion juice.
Terminal hair is the mature type of hair of humans and other mammals; it is thick, coarse and pigmented.
At four weeks, hair re-growth was seen in 17 patients, and, at six weeks, the hair regrowth was observed in 20 patients.
In the tap-water treated-control group, hair regrowth was apparent in only two patients at eight weeks of treatment.