Home Health The natural shampoo you can make at home to stimulate hair growth...
Health

The natural shampoo you can make at home to stimulate hair growth without side effects

0

They found when applied to skin for five minutes (much longer than your usual shampoo), the mixture didn’t irritate the skin.

Crucially, They found that the onion shampoo promoted hair growth.

It also provided more nutrients and better nourishment to hair follicles and moisturised dry hair and scalp.

The finding is not entirely surprising because evidence elsewhere has demonstrated the hair-growing utility of onions.

Regrowth of terminal coarse hairs started after two weeks of treatment with crude onion juice.

Terminal hair is the mature type of hair of humans and other mammals; it is thick, coarse and pigmented.

At four weeks, hair re-growth was seen in 17 patients, and, at six weeks, the hair regrowth was observed in 20 patients.

In the tap-water treated-control group, hair regrowth was apparent in only two patients at eight weeks of treatment.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleWalking the talk
Next articleJill Duggar Admits She’s ‘Not On The Best Terms’ With Some Family Members: We’re ‘Distancing’ Ourselves

RELATED ARTICLES

Health

Coronavirus: Trump reports ‘no symptoms’ yet COVID-19 shown to dull the senses

0
Donald Trump has supposedly recovered after his physician, Dr Sean Conley, announced the President is showing no signs of COVID-19. Yet, the notorious virus...
Read more
Health

Lung cancer warning: Does a smoker’s cough put you at higher risk of the deadly disease?

0
Chronic mucus-producing coughing, wheezing, chest tightness and shortness of breath are symptoms of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Do you have this risky lung...
Read more
Health

How to get rid of visceral fat: A major change to your life could help burn the belly fat

0
Visceral fat is also known as belly fat and can be extremely harmful in large quantities as it raises your chances of developing a...
Read more
Health

House Democrats seek to block funds for 'defeat despair' Covid ads

0
By Dan DiamondRep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Ill.) authored a bill that would prevent HHS from using taxpayer dollars on certain coronavirus ads. | Tom Williams-Pool/Getty...
Read more
Health

The nutritional deficiency linked to hair loss exposed – and how to reverse it

0
If you're hair is feeling more sparse on top lately, it could be due to a vitamin deficiency. Find out here what you can...
Read more
Health

HHS whistleblower Rick Bright resigns from government

0
By Dan Diamond “We can confirm that Dr. Bright has resigned, effective today,” an NIH spokesperson said, adding that the agency “does not discuss personnel...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Jill Duggar Admits She’s ‘Not On The Best Terms’ With Some Family Members: We’re ‘Distancing’ Ourselves

Celebrity 0
Julia Teti Jill Duggar and her husband Derick Dillard opened up in a new video about their strained relationship with Jill’s family, and how they’re...
Read more

The natural shampoo you can make at home to stimulate hair growth without side effects

Health 0
They found when applied to skin for five minutes (much longer than your usual shampoo), the mixture didn’t irritate the skin. Crucially, They found that...
Read more

Walking the talk

Entertainment 0
THE Instagram bio of 22-year-old sustainable fashion advocate Seri Mizani describes her as a “Nurturer of Nature. A wanderer with an array of secondhand...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: