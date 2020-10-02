The natural supplement proven to boost sexual function and lower blood pressure

As the NHS explains, they’re both measured in millimetres of mercury (mmHg).
Researchers attribute the blood-pressure lowering effect of L-arginine to its role in the production of nitric oxide.
Nitric oxide is necessary for the relaxation of the cells that make up blood vessels, as well as blood pressure regulation.
Boosting sexual function
Nitric oxide’s ability to relax blood cells is also thought to facilitate a successful erection and is essential for healthy sexual functioning.
Ninety-two percent had restored sexual ability after three months, the study found.
Another placebo-controlled study found that L-arginine in combination with other medications was well-tolerated, safe, and effective for mild-to-moderate ED.
What causes erectile dysfunction?
According to the NHS, this is usually caused by stress, tiredness, anxiety or drinking too much alcohol, and it’s nothing to worry about.
“If it happens more often, it may be caused by physical health or emotional problems,” adds the health body.
Source:Daily Express :: Life and Style Feed