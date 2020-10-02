The natural supplement proven to boost sexual function and lower blood pressure

As the NHS explains, they’re both measured in millimetres of mercury (mmHg).

Researchers attribute the blood-pressure lowering effect of L-arginine to its role in the production of nitric oxide.

Nitric oxide is necessary for the relaxation of the cells that make up blood vessels, as well as blood pressure regulation.

Boosting sexual function

Nitric oxide’s ability to relax blood cells is also thought to facilitate a successful erection and is essential for healthy sexual functioning.