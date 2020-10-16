The need to urinate more at this time of the day may signal prostate cancer

When this happens, you may notice a number of changes to your urinary habits.

One telltale sign of advanced prostate cancer is the need to urinate more often, especially at night, according to the American Cancer society (ACS).

Other symptoms include:

Blood in the urine or semen

Trouble getting an erection (erectile dysfunction or ED)

Pain in the hips, back (spine), chest (ribs), or other areas from cancer that has spread to bones

Weakness or numbness in the legs or feet, or even loss of bladder or bowel control from cancer pressing on the spinal cord.

According to the ACS, most of these problems are more likely to be caused by something other than prostate cancer.

