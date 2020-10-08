Home Health The number of avocados you should eat to avoid an early death...
The number of avocados you should eat to avoid an early death and prostate cancer

The key to living longer could be to eat a healthy, balanced diet – including at least five portions of fruit and vegetables every day – as well as regular exercise. But you could boost your life expectancy by regularly eating avocado, it’s been claimed.

Maintaining a healthy lifestyle, including a well-rounded diet is crucial to prolonging your lifespan.

You could also boost your lifespan by doing regular exercise. It’s the “miracle cure” we’ve all been waiting for, according to the NHS.

Making some small diet or lifestyle changes could help to increase your life expectancy and avoid an early death.

One of the easiest ways to make sure that you live longer is to add more avocado to your diet, it’s been revealed.

How to live longer diet: Prevent an early death and prostate cancer symptoms by eating avocado (Image: GETTY Images)

Everyone should be aiming to eat around two whole avocados every week, according to dietitian Juliette Kellow and nutritionist Dr Sarah Brewer.

The fruit has been claimed to protect against high cholesterol, as well as lower the risk of prostate cancer in men.

Avocados contain the carotenoid lutein, which has been linked to a healthier prostate.

Lutein could reduce prostate cancer growths by as much as 25 per cent, scientists have claimed.

“Creamy and delicious, avocados are loaded with good fats that lower cholesterol and protect against wrinkles,” they said in their book ‘Eat Better Live Longer – Understand What Your Body Needs To Stay Healthy’.

“They are also packed with a variety of vitamins and minerals that help with everything from keeping eyes healthy to regulating blood pressure.

“Eat half an avocado three to four times a week.

“Although avocados have many health benefits, remember that they are high in calories.”

How to live longer diet: Everyone should eat around two avocados each week (Image: GETTY Images)

Eating avocados could also help to get rid of wrinkles, due to the fruits’ monounsaturated fat content.

They also contain vitamin E, which is an antioxidant that helps to protect the skin against sun damage.

It doesn’t really matter what type of avocado you eat, as they’re all packed full of healthy benefits.

But most of the nutrients are stored in the darker green flesh, closest to the skin.

Regular exercise is a crucial aspect to improving overall health, and helping you to live longer.

People that do regular exercise are up to 50 percent less likely to develop type 2 diabetes and some cancers, said the NHS.

It may even slash the chances of coronary heart disease and stroke by up to 35 percent.

All UK adults should aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity activity every week.

