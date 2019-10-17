The Outer Worlds release date surprise for PS4 Pro and Xbox One in October

The Outer Worlds could be a massive game launching amongst other big titles in October 2019.
Compared to the winning gameplay of Fallout: New Vegas, the next launch from Obsidian Entertainment could prove to be the sleeper hit of 2019.
The Co-game directors Tim Cain and Leonard Boyarsky, original creators of Fallout, have reunited for this new single-player RPG, with Obsidian known for their work on Fallout: New Vegas, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II, South Park: The Stick of Truth, and the Pillars of Eternity franchise.
“Lost in transit while on a colonist ship bound for the furthest edge of the galaxy, you awake decades later than you expected only to find yourself in the midst of a deep conspiracy threatening to destroy the Halcyon colony,” the official game description explains.
“As you explore the furthest reaches of space and encounter a host of factions all vying for power, who you decide to become will determine the fate of everyone in Halcyon. In the corporate equation for the colony, you are the unplanned variable.”
And it was reported earlier this week that The Outer Worlds on Xbox One was going to have a few notable advantages over the version appearing on PS4.
It was reported that the game would not be enhanced on the PS4 Pro at launch, something that would prove surprising to find out at this late stage.
However, since this news was revealed, Obsidian has confirmed that the PS4 Pro will have improvements over the base console.
A message from publisher Private Division explains: “The Outer Worlds is enhanced for both Xbox One X and PS4 Pro.
“It includes 4K textures and resolution on Xbox One X and PC, and upsamples to 4K from 1440p on PS4 Pro.
“It looks great across all platforms and we’re excited for players to experience The Outer Worlds on October 25th.”
This is good news for all gamers but it should be noted that Microsoft fans will have great options to play the game later this month.
The Outer Worlds will be available to play on release day via Xbox Game Pass, which is a fantastic deal for fans.
And at this point, there is no reason to believe that it will be removed at any point in the near future.
The Outer Worlds is launching amongst a busy field of titles in October 2019, on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.
Call of Duty Modern Warfare will be a massive release happening days after, with the PS4 remake Medievil also arriving at the same time.
And then in early November, Rockstar Games will be dropping Red Dead Redemption 2 on PC platforms, making it another massive launch to contend with.
The other big movers, like Death Stranding and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, are arriving later in November.