The Outer Worlds release date surprise for PS4 Pro and Xbox One in October

The Outer Worlds could be a massive game launching amongst other big titles in October 2019.

Compared to the winning gameplay of Fallout: New Vegas, the next launch from Obsidian Entertainment could prove to be the sleeper hit of 2019.

The Co-game directors Tim Cain and Leonard Boyarsky, original creators of Fallout, have reunited for this new single-player RPG, with Obsidian known for their work on Fallout: New Vegas, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II, South Park: The Stick of Truth, and the Pillars of Eternity franchise.

“Lost in transit while on a colonist ship bound for the furthest edge of the galaxy, you awake decades later than you expected only to find yourself in the midst of a deep conspiracy threatening to destroy the Halcyon colony,” the official game description explains.

“As you explore the furthest reaches of space and encounter a host of factions all vying for power, who you decide to become will determine the fate of everyone in Halcyon. In the corporate equation for the colony, you are the unplanned variable.”

And it was reported earlier this week that The Outer Worlds on Xbox One was going to have a few notable advantages over the version appearing on PS4.