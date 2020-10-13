The painless symptom that may signal you are having a heart attack – what to look for

According to the BHF, the duration of symptoms can vary from person to person too.

“Heart attack symptoms can persist over days, or they can come on suddenly and unexpectedly,” it says.

How to respond

“If you suspect the symptoms of a heart attack, call 999 immediately and ask for an ambulance,” advises the NHS.

According to the health body, it’s important that you rest while you wait for an ambulance, to avoid unnecessary strain on your heart.