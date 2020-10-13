Home Health The painless symptom that may signal you are having a heart attack...
The painless symptom that may signal you are having a heart attack – what to look for

According to the BHF, the duration of symptoms can vary from person to person too.

“Heart attack symptoms can persist over days, or they can come on suddenly and unexpectedly,” it says.

How to respond

“If you suspect the symptoms of a heart attack, call 999 immediately and ask for an ambulance,” advises the NHS.

According to the health body, it’s important that you rest while you wait for an ambulance, to avoid unnecessary strain on your heart.

According to the American Heart Association (AHA), you should choose foods low in saturated fat, trans fat, and sodium.

“As part of a healthy diet, eat plenty of fruits and vegetables, fibre-rich whole grains, fish (preferably oily fish-at least twice per week), nuts, legumes and seeds and try eating some meals without meat,” advises the AHA.

It also says to select lower fat dairy products and poultry (skinless).

Many of these items can be found in a Mediterranean-style diet – this means eating more bread, fruit, vegetables and fish, and less meat.

