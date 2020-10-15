The Prime Day Deals Even Our Shopping Editors Can't Pass Up This Year

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

They say imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, to which we say: Imitate away!

In case you don’t know, Prime Day 2020 is going on now and ends Wednesday, Oct. 14. Though the “holiday” is synonymous with Amazon, it also inspires plenty of alternative Prime Day sales from retailers like Walmart and Target. You’ll find markdowns across the internet on everything from AirPods Pro to the Instant Pot.

Our shopping editors know a good deal when they see one. They’ve been clicking and scrolling away for weeks ahead of Prime Day, on the hunt to weed out the best deals from the unremarkable ones.

Like this: Like Loading...