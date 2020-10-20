The problem when trying to sleep that could signal advanced prostate cancer

When this happens, you may notice things like:

An increased need to pee

Straining while you pee

A feeling that your bladder has not fully emptied.

Prostate cancer may spread to bones such as the spine, pelvis, thigh bone (femur) or ribs. It may affect different areas of the bones rather than only one area.

When a cancer starts in one place in the body and spreads elsewhere, this is called a secondary cancer or a ‘metastasis’.

According to Macmillan, the first sign of a secondary cancer in the bones is usually an ache in the bone.

