The Punisher season 2 cast Beth: Who plays Beth in The Punisher?

Netflix dropped The Punisher season two of Netflix yesterday (Friday, January 18) in its entirety. The Marvel series has another 13 episodes – like its first run with the story picking up with Frank Castle otherwise known as The Punisher (played by Jon Bernthal) on the road and trying to build a new life for himself. The opening episode of the Netflix series sees Frank encountering a woman called Beth Quinn (Alexa Davalos), here’s everything you need to know about the actress who plays her.

WARNING: This story contains spoilers from The Punisher season 2

Season two of The Punisher opened with Frank travelling around America after the events of the first run and the bloody end.

Frank ended up in Michigan where he met Beth at a bar called Lola’s Roadhouse, where she served as a barmaid in the evenings.

Beth and Frank quickly hit it off with a romance developing between the two as they ended up in bed.

They developed a rapport with Frank even dropping his fake name of “Pete” and telling Beth about the death of his family.

Sadly, their romance was short-lived when trouble found Frank after he tried to protect a young girl and a vicious fight broke out in the bar.

Beth was shot and left in a critical condition as Frank tried to fend off the shadowy figures sent to dispose of the young girl.

Many fans recognised the actress who played Beth, who has starred in quite a few projects prior to her performance in the Marvel series.

The Punisher season 2 star Alexa Davalos

