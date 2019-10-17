The Queen’s style clues decoded – all her Majesty’s secret signals revealed

The Queen’s secret signals may be one of the worst kept royal secrets of all. Many are aware that Her Majesty users coded movements to let her staff know how she is thinking and feeling. It’s fair enough, the Queen works long hours on her feet with hundreds of people keen to meet her and bend her ear. Therefore, it’s hardly a surprise Her Majesty has implemented a secret method of asking for intervention when she feels tired or uncomfortable.

There are some major signals the Queen uses to let her staff know how she is feeling. Although, it’s possible the Queen has switched up her clues after they became common knowledge. The Queen’s secret signals Twisting her wedding ring If the Queen twists her wedding ring while chatting to you, it’s not good news. Her Majesty uses this signal to indicate she wants to finish a conversation ASAP. Quite a clever trick, many people fiddling with their rings absent-mindedly, so the Queen can get away with performing this move without arising suspicion. The secret buzzer Staff in Buckingham Palace have a buzzer, which the Queen uses to indicate she would like someone to leave. When the buzzer goes off the staff open the doors and accompany the guest out. While the buzzer may be discreet, the sudden opening of the doors is less so and must leave a number of guests red-faced.

Handbag on the table This move indicates a five-minute countdown as to when she would like to leave. This signal is for her ladies-in-waiting, who presumably begin wrapping up the niceties upon noticing the Queen’s bag on the table. It’s generally considered poor etiquette to put a handbag on the table, but the Queen is possibly above such unofficial social rules. Moving her bag from one hand to the other This means that the Queen is keen to finish speaking to the person she is currently talking too. At this point a staff member will, kindly, direct the conversation somewhere else.

