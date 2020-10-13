The Revlon One-Step Prime Day 2020 Deal You Don't Want To Miss

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

It’s a brush that’s been much-talked-about around the internet — Revlon’s One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer has become the hottest hot brush out there.

While you may have heard about this beloved Revlon hot brush, you may be hesitant to buy it without a discount. Luckily, we’ve got some Prime Day deal news that just might blow you away.

The best Prime Day 2020 deal on the Revlon’s One-Step Brush is $ 29.39 at Target, where both the black and teal colors are marked down. At Amazon, only the teal color is on sale for $ 29.39. The brush normally retails for $ 60. These deals are better than we’re seeing at Walmart, where it’s on sale for $ 42.

Now you won’t have to pay full-price for the popular hot brush that we gave our “would recommend” stamp of approval.

Revlon’s One-Step does the work of a blow dryer, round brush and straightener all in one. It’s supposed to help with detangling, smoothing and styling with its tufted bristles. It’s a volumizer, which means that you can get volume on top of your head and curled ends when using the brush.

In these unprecedented times, when lots of folks are cutting their own hair at home and dyeing their locks during lockdown, Revlon’s One-Step is a convenient choice for those who don’t want to spend too much time on their hair. That was the verdict from our shopping editors who tried it out for themselves.

The brush comes in three different colors — pink, mint and turquoise. You can choose among three different heat settings, including cool, low and high.

The Revlon hot brush just might help with hairy situations and bad hair days, especially if you’re over using a hair dryer. And since we tested it out, we recommend it.

