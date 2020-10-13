Home Fashion The Revlon One-Step Prime Day 2020 Deal You Don't Want To Miss
Fashion

The Revlon One-Step Prime Day 2020 Deal You Don't Want To Miss

0

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

It’s a brush that’s been much-talked-about around the internet — Revlon’s One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer has become the hottest hot brush out there.

While you may have heard about this beloved Revlon hot brush, you may be hesitant to buy it without a discount. Luckily, we’ve got some Prime Day deal news that just might blow you away.

The best Prime Day 2020 deal on the Revlon’s One-Step Brush is $ 29.39 at Target, where both the black and teal colors are marked down. At Amazon, only the teal color is on sale for $ 29.39. The brush normally retails for $ 60. These deals are better than we’re seeing at Walmart, where it’s on sale for $ 42.

Now you won’t have to pay full-price for the popular hot brush that we gave our “would recommend” stamp of approval.

Revlon’s One-Step does the work of a blow dryer, round brush and straightener all in one. It’s supposed to help with detangling, smoothing and styling with its tufted bristles. It’s a volumizer, which means that you can get volume on top of your head and curled ends when using the brush.

Get this Revlon One-Step Prime Day deal while it's hot.

Get this Revlon One-Step Prime Day deal while it’s hot.

In these unprecedented times, when lots of folks are cutting their own hair at home and dyeing their locks during lockdown, Revlon’s One-Step is a convenient choice for those who don’t want to spend too much time on their hair. That was the verdict from our shopping editors who tried it out for themselves.

- Advertisement -

The brush comes in three different colors — pink, mint and turquoise. You can choose among three different heat settings, including cool, low and high.

The Revlon hot brush just might help with hairy situations and bad hair days, especially if you’re over using a hair dryer. And since we tested it out, we recommend it.

GET THE REVLON ONE STEP BRUSH ON SALE AT AMAZON

- Advertisement -
Previous articleDonald Trump Claims He’s ‘Immune’ To Coronavirus & Vows To Give Everyone At Rallies A ‘Big Fat Kiss’
Next articleCarlos Correa clubs fifth homer of the postseason in Game 2 of the ALCS

RELATED ARTICLES

Fashion

The Three-Child American Family, Under Siege

0
Claire Cain MillerImage The need for a minivan might discourage some families from having a third child, but the share of families with three children...
Read more
Fashion

Karen Elson on Body Shaming, Nudity and Speaking Up for Herself

0
Melanie AbramsModels are generally thought of as people who are seen and not heard, but every once in a while one of them breaks...
Read more
Fashion

Spirit Halloween Rises from the Dead. Again. And Again.

0
Ezra MarcusSpirit Halloween is once again open for business. The store known for selling costumes and spooky fall décor at temporary pop-up locations across...
Read more
Fashion

Need to Find a Pandemic Necessity? There’s Now a Store for That

0
Markian HawrylukLONE TREE, Colo. — Darcy Velasquez and her mother, Roberta Truax, were walking recently in the Park Meadows mall about 15 miles south...
Read more
Fashion

Black Fashion Insiders On Breaking The System

0
What does it mean to break the fashion system? First, you’ve got to acknowledge there is one. Pioneering designer Dapper Dan, runway producer Brittney...
Read more
Fashion

How to Start Drawing

0
Kate Bingaman-BurtFind an old receipt in your wallet. Feel that thin paper on your fingers, and look at the inky machine type. Why is...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Max Fried's Game 1 gem had shades of another Braves lefty's NLCS brilliance

Sports 0
Tom Gatto It doesn't require a lot of squinting to notice similarities: Tall, left-handed, big curveball.Look at the Braves' Max Fried this MLB postseason, and...
Read more

Barrett avoids Democrats' questions on Obamacare, abortion

US 0
Marianne LeVine and Andrew Desiderio “If I express a view on a precedent one way or another … it signals to litigants that I may...
Read more

Chris Evans: Virgin Radio host explains why he turned down lunch with Rod Stewart and wife

Celebrity 0
Chris Evans, 54, revealed he had a one-on-one interview with legendary two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame star Rod Stewart, 75, but when the...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: