Home Entertainment The right moment
Entertainment

The right moment

0

By

WHEN Malaysia was first introduced to Ashwin Nair (or Ash), he was one of 11 aspiring finalists on season 2 of Malaysian Idol (2005) .

Although he did not win, there was no doubt that Ash had talent, and he collaborated with AIM- and ARIA-winning record producer Greg Henderson for his debut album Chameleon.

His single from the album, A Day Before Tomorrow, got heavy rotation on our local radio stations.

Ash later ventured into film, starring in noir-musical Red Street Diner, feature films Cuak and Bachelor Party; and TV comedy series Small Mission Enterprise.

He also did stage performances with Frogway the Musical and Kam … In Your Face.

Ash also had a small role in the British Channel 4 production Indian Summers which was released in 2015 (and is now available via streaming services). However, since then, he has largely maintained a low profile.

“Right after I finished Indian Summers a few years back, I went right back into production. I own my own production company.”

- Advertisement -

He was also travelling the world and getting involved in spirituality.

“Just a lot of self discovery. I wasn’t so active in putting my work out there. I did not feel the need to rush something out just to stay in the limelight.

“I have never really been enamoured by fame or staying in the limelight. I am much more purposeful with what I do. That’s why I do things a little slower. I try to get the best quality and put good work out there.”

Ash’s production company was in talks to produce a sci fi-TV series but soon shifted focus. “We realised what we had was a little larger than expected.”

Unfortunately, the streaming platform with whom they were going into partnership with was undergoing some changes in terms of management. The new boss wanted more localised content, while Ash’s series was more international in terms of cast.

“We shifted our focus to make a feature film. We had a script, it was still in development, a lot of work was done. We even got financing. We even managed to raise RM10 million.

“The funny thing was, one week before the money was supposed to come in, Covid-19 happened, the MCO happened. The investors then just went quiet.”

Everything halted. So Ash decided to raise the money on his own, and he is currently in the midst of doing just that.

Ash was also doing a lot of corporate videos while developing content for his own company. “We were not active in front of the camera. It was behind-the-camera stuff.”

- Advertisement -

Once they have raised the funds to produce their feature film, they will move on to their sci-fi series, which is more ambitious as it takes place in various Asian countries.

Ash is confident about his film, saying he and his partners are on the verge of closing a few deals. He hopes they will be able to announce something next year.

So what happened to his singing career?

“I get asked that question a lot. My fiancée (model, singer and women’s empowerment and wellness advocate Hannah Lo) and I did one album that we never officially launched in Malaysia. We launched it in China.

“It was a spiritual album. It was an album of modernised mantras. It was a fusion album. We had a good reception there.

“Hannah and I always talked about getting back into music. But I was so involved in production. I am very bullish. When I get involved in something, I want to finish it.”

He thinks he might start on an album after he finishes his film.

- Advertisement -
Previous article7 Trendy Stocking Stuffers Under $25 on Amazon
Next articleStruggling to lose weight? This herbal extract boasts compound that may aid weight loss

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

From architecture to pottery

0
ByARCHITECT Harley Danker brilliantly took what he learned about the design of buildings and homes, and integrated those ideas into creating something close to...
Read more
Entertainment

Batman: Michael Keaton speaks out on returning WITH Ben Affleck and Christian Bale

0
ByThe director of the Flash movie, Andres Muschietti, recently said Keaton will be appearing as Batman. The actor told Jimmy Kimmel that nothing was set...
Read more
Entertainment

The Beatles Get Back movie teased by Paul McCartney ‘I thought it'd be BORING, I love it!’

0
BySir Paul continued: “It was a little bit down beat, the film, but he got back to me, he said, ‘No - I’m looking...
Read more
Entertainment

Super Mario Anniversary Switch sale overshadowed by shock Fire Emblem news

0
ByNintendo Switch fans can pick up a selection of cheap Mario games from the Nintendo eShop. As part of the Super Mario 35th Anniversary sale,...
Read more
Entertainment

Freddie Mercury and Princess Diana; The photo that 'proves' their night together

0
ByApparently, Diana wanted to tag along with the friends for the rest of their evening, when they had planned to go to a famous...
Read more
Entertainment

Chris Pratt married: Who is Katherine Schwarzenegger?

0
ByChris Pratt has recently been voted as the least favourite of the Hollywood Chrises, a group of actors who share the forename Chris. This...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

American states quiz questions and answers: Test YOUR knowledge

Travel 0
ByQuestion 5: What US state has the biggest land area? Question 6: Which state is Helena the capital of? Question 7: How many states begin with...
Read more

Grateful for a Wedding in Prison

Fashion 0
ByJenny BlockOn the day Chelsea Moore got married, it had been six months since she last saw her fiancé, Christopher Blackwell. But now Ms. Moore,...
Read more

Queen's Brian May hails 'incredible' wife Anita for saving his life- 'Forever in her debt'

Celebrity 0
ByShortly after lockdown, which brought Queen’s sell-out international tour to a juddering halt just before the European leg, May suffered a heart attack from...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress