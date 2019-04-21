The Sims 4 FREE Origin Download: How to claim a free game for PC and Mac TODAY

The Sims 4 is free to download from EA Origin

The Sims 4 is free to download from EA Origin today on PC and Mac but the deal won’t be around forever.

As part of a new promotion, EA is giving away free downloads of The Sims 4 in May 2019.

This deal doesn’t extend to the PS4 and Xbox One, so only PC players willing to add another launcher to their desktop need apply.

And for anyone who is a lapsed fan, this might be the perfect time to jump back in and start another playthrough.

According to the official Sims Twitter account, The Sims 4 is a free download from Origin until May 28.

That gives fans a full week to head over to the platform and claim their free game before it disappears.

The process of claiming The Sims 4 is pretty simple to do; you just need to head over to the official Origin website, click on The Sims 4 icon and scroll down until you find the "Buy Now – Starting at $0.00," option. You will need to set up an EA Origin account if you have never had one before, meaning extra steps before you can claim The Sims 4 for free. Strangely, I was forced to add it to my Wishlist before I could find the option to download it for free, which may just have been my own experience. The game can be added to your account both through logging in through your browser or by using the Origin launcher. It should be noted that this will be the standard edition of the game launched back in 2014, so no funny hats of expansion packs. "Enjoy the power to create and control people in a virtual world without rules in The Sims 4 game," the official game description explains. "Express your creativity as you customise your Sims' distinct appearances and unique personalities. Choose their fashions, select their hairstyles, and give them life aspirations.

The Sims 4 on PC