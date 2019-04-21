The Sims 4 FREE Origin Download: How to claim a free game for PC and Mac TODAY

The Sims 4 is free to download from EA Origin
The Sims 4 is free to download from EA Origin today on PC and Mac but the deal won’t be around forever.
As part of a new promotion, EA is giving away free downloads of The Sims 4 in May 2019.
This deal doesn’t extend to the PS4 and Xbox One, so only PC players willing to add another launcher to their desktop need apply.
And for anyone who is a lapsed fan, this might be the perfect time to jump back in and start another playthrough.
According to the official Sims Twitter account, The Sims 4 is a free download from Origin until May 28.
That gives fans a full week to head over to the platform and claim their free game before it disappears.
The process of claiming The Sims 4 is pretty simple to do; you just need to head over to the official Origin website, click on The Sims 4 icon and scroll down until you find the “Buy Now – Starting at $0.00,” option.
You will need to set up an EA Origin account if you have never had one before, meaning extra steps before you can claim The Sims 4 for free.
Strangely, I was forced to add it to my Wishlist before I could find the option to download it for free, which may just have been my own experience.
The game can be added to your account both through logging in through your browser or by using the Origin launcher.
It should be noted that this will be the standard edition of the game launched back in 2014, so no funny hats of expansion packs.
“Enjoy the power to create and control people in a virtual world without rules in The Sims 4 game,” the official game description explains.
“Express your creativity as you customise your Sims’ distinct appearances and unique personalities. Choose their fashions, select their hairstyles, and give them life aspirations.
The Sims 4 on PC
“Effortlessly build your Sims the perfect homes with the all-new room-based Build Mode, choosing your favourite designs and décor.
“Develop your Sims’ relationships, pursue new careers, and shape the rich and entertaining moments of their lives.
“Explore beautiful worlds with unique environments and travel to neighbourhoods where you can visit venues and meet other interesting Sims. Be powerful and free, have fun, and play with life.”
The base game usually requires around 10GB of hard drive space and this will go up if you choose to buy any of the packs.
There’s plenty of choice if you do go down this route, with six expansion packs available to download alongside seven Game Packs and 14 Stuff Packs.
These all come in at different price points, with the official expansions boasting the highest costs.
Do I Have to Download Origin to Play Sims 4?
Yes. You will need the Origin™ client and an EA Account to install and register The Sims 4. Once installed, you don’t need to be online to play.
How to Play Sims 4 Without Origin?
You should be able to register the game once, then swap Origin to Offline and play without further interaction. You’ll probably want to check in intermittently in case there’s any new content.
If you’re being asked to go online every time it’s likely that the registration isn’t completing properly locally. To start with, try restarting your Origin as an administrator, launch the game, then go to Offline mode and try to launch again.